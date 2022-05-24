The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa wants the death penalty to be reinstated following the rise of gender-based violence

Contralesa leader Chief Lameck Mokoena's comments came after the death of a six-year-old girl , who was found raped and murdered

, He called for Government to put forward a referendum to question if South Africans believe the death penalty should be brought back

MPUMALANGA - In the wake of gender-based violence and the rise in killings of children, the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa has called for the death penalty to be reinstated. The president of Contralesa, Chief Lameck Mokoena, said South Africa is becoming a banana republic.

His comments come after the death of a missing six-year-old girl, who was found raped and murdered. Three people were arrested in connection with Bontle Mashiyane’s death after her body was found mutilated.

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa wants the death penalty to be reinstated. Image: Getty & Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mokoena says many of the perpetrators are former convicts out on parole. During an interview with SABC News, he said the murders of women and children has gotten out of hand.

Mokoena added that what makes the deaths worse is that many of the perpetrators are former convicts who are out on parole. Contralesa called upon Government to put forward a referendum to question if South Africans believe the death penalty should be brought back or not.

Meanwhile, in another case of gender-based violence, 35-year-old Namhla Mtwa, who was shot and killed at her Sidwadwa based home in Mthatha on April 21, has social media users pleading for justice.

According to IOL, the victim’s sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, said Namhla was shot nine times and was allegedly emotionally, physically, and financially abused. She added that no arrest was made nor were any suspects brought in for questioning.

Mzansi reacts

Social media users are backing the reinstatement of the death penalty:

@Thabangmafela_ said:

“I fully agree to bring back the death penalty. Replace life imprisonment with the death penalty, which will be the punishment for serious offences.”

@RakobelaTitus wrote:

“100% behind, this pandemic of killing our beautiful children and women it's traumatizing every time when news breaks it's a killing of our women. Decisive action is needed period.”

@RaymondCouch16 commented:

“This is positive progress. 100%. Nobody can be excused or rehabilitated after intentionally raping or killing a child.”

@Makhanya added:

“Femicide should be punishable by death yes. The unfortunate part is our biased courts and judges who will preside over the cases. Jail the monsters for multiple life sentences without parole in the meantime, until we fix the courts. Sad state of affairs indeed.”

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says sex education can stop GBV, teen pregnancies and HIV positivity

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga plans to rollout sex education in more schools to end gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and the high levels of HIV positive cases. She was speaking at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation meeting on Wednesday 3 May, when she revealed that young people have a right to be educated on reproductive health.

Motshekga said education is crucial to empower the youth for them to become “champions of their lives.” She said despite facing challenges, the department is making headway in terms of educating adolescents.

Source: Briefly News