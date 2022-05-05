Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga plans to implement sex education in more schools soon

She hopes through education, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and high levels of HIV positive cases will end

Motshekga appeals to parents to not object against sex education being offered at schools since children deserve to be educated

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga plans to rollout sex education in more schools to end gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies, and the high levels of HIV positive cases. She was speaking at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation meeting on Wednesday 3 May, when she revealed that young people have a right to be educated on reproductive health.

Motshekga said education is crucial to empower the youth for them to become “champions of their lives.” She said despite facing challenges, the department is making headway in terms of educating adolescents.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga believes that sex education will empower the youth. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Motshekga appeals to parents to not object against sex education being offered at schools following an increase in unplanned pregnancies during the pandemic, according to TimesLIVE. The basic education minister said the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies is a national crisis and added that society needs to be more involved.

It is reported that more than 1000 HIV infections are recorded in the country. The department plans to execute comprehensive sexuality education in schools, SowetanLIVE reported.

SA react to Motshekga’s comments

South Africans are not happy with the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education and believe the minister should focus her energy elsewhere:

@Tower_Tiloditec said:

“In other progressive developmental states, Education Ministers are more worried about futuristic career pathing in areas of economics, research, science & information technology, among others, & how best can they improve education to prepare for any eventualities aka pandemics.”

@LetlhakeAndrew posted:

“We just need to make our education system meaningful. What makes people frustrated is lack trust in what they have learned.”

@msotras_finest commented:

“I just want to understand how “extensive” sexual education is going to end GBV.”

@sithembiso_k added:

“HIV yes, certainly not GBV.”

@Richard_Spoor posted:

"Let’s make it an intellectual pursuit."

Health minister says schoolgirl pregnancies are unacceptable, education department is at wit’s end

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported in a debate about teenage pregnancy, Health Minister Joe Phaala called unplanned pregnancies, particularly in females who are still in school, unacceptable. This follows a report by the Department of Basic Education which stated that 130 000 babies were born to girls between 10 and 19 years of age in 2019.

Phaala expressed that more action needs to be taken to ensure that girls do not become pregnant, as it disrupts their schooling and causes many to drop out of school altogether, and often do not return. He also added that teenage pregnancy has long plagued the country.

We know that teenage pregnancy is not a new phenomenon in our society, with the South African Health and Demographic survey of 2016 finding that 16% of adolescent girls and that is between 15 and 19 years of age have become parents," Phaala said.

