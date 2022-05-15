An 18-year-old white male has been arrested following a 'racially motivated' mass shooting in Buffalo, New York

Payton Gendron shot four people in the parking lot of a grocery store before he entered the shop to continue shooting

The shooter threatened to end his own life but police officers were able to convince him to hand himself over

BUFFALO - An 18-year-old man shot ten people in what has been labelled a 'racially motivated' attack. The white man live-streamed the attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

The shooter, who has been identified as Payton Gendron, wore body armour and a helmet when he went on his rampage. Police officers arrested the man following the massacre.

Payton Gendron has been taken into custody following the mass shooting. Photo credit: @lipstickalley, @sorryimsheri

Source: Twitter

In total ten people were killed and three wounded, 11 of the victims were African American. One of the victims was a retired police officer who was working as a security guard at the store.

The security guard drew his weapon and engaged in a firefight with the shooter. Tragically, the guard was shot.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia revealed that four people were shot in the parking lot and then proceeded inside the store and continued shooting.

When the police arrived at the scene the suspect placed the gun on his neck and threatened to shoot himself. Police officers were able to convince him to surrender according to EWN.

The Guardian reported that the gunman had a camera fixed onto his helmet which he used to live stream the shooting.

