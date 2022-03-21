The South African Police Service in Cape Town responded to another mass shooting in the township of Khayelitsha this past weekend

A total of six people were allegedly killed by the unknown gunmen in what is presumed to be a gang-related incident

In a separate shooting, an e-hailing cab passenger was killed by five suspects in Khayelitsha township

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Another horrific mass shooting took place in the township of Khayelitsha in Cape Town over the weekend. This time, a total of six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement on Sunday, 20 March.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says three unknown men fired shots at the victims at around 4:10pm on Lindela Road.

A total of seven people were gunned down in two separate incidents in the township of Khayelitsha, Cape Town, over the weekend. Image: Getty Images/Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The police were called shortly after and discovered that there were two different crime scenes, approximately 200 metres apart.

Five bodies were discovered while a sixth person was rushed to hospital but later passed away, according to News24. The victims have yet to be identified, but they are two female victims and four males, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 27.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Shooting incident in Khayelitsha believed to be gang-related

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) leader Ndithini Thyido says the details around the shooting incident are still unclear, however, he feels that the victims' deaths may be gang-related.

"At the moment, the details are sketchy … there is no definitive cause behind the shooting."

5 people attack e-hailing taxi in Khayelitsha

In another shooting incident, five people are said to have attacked an e-hailing cab while dropping off a passenger in Khayelitsha over the weekend. The driver managed to escape the attack unharmed while a passenger was unfortunately shot dead by the assailants.

According to SABC News, the police quickly responded to the shooting and managed to chase the suspects down, which led to a shootout between the assailants and the police. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says two of the suspects were wounded and placed in police custody, while the other three managed to get away.

The suspects are receiving medical attention under police guard and will make an appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court as soon as they have been discharged from hospital.

Man gunned down 300 metres away from Police Minister Bheki Cele's imbizo while addressing shootings in Cape Town

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele held an imbizo in Cape Town on Thursday, 17 March in areas that have been affected by heavy crime and multiple shootings in the recent week.

On Monday, 15 March, five people were shot dead in the township of Khayelitsha, in an incident that is not isolated, according to residents.

According to News24, while the minister was addressing fuming residents of Manneberg, a man was killed in broad daylight around 300 metres away from the imbizo. Residents had rushed to the scene to help the victim and it was reported that a total of three gunshots were heard.

Source: Briefly News