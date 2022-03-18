Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressed Cape Town residents who have been heavily impacted by crime in the past week

Residents were not happy with the Minister of Police's presence and felt that his visit was all for show

Some South Africans on social media shared the same sentiments as Cape Town residents and stated that Cele only delivered empty promises

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele held an Imbizo in Cape Town on Thursday, 17 March in areas that have been affected by heavy crime and multiple shootings in the recent week.

On Monday, 15 March, five people were shot dead in the township of Khayelitsha, in an incident that is not isolated according to residents.

According to News24, while the Minister was addressing fuming residents of Manneberg, a man was killed in broad daylight at least 300 meters away from the Imbizo. Residents had rushed to the scene to help the victim and it has been reported that a total of three gunshots were heard.

Cape Town residents unimpressed with Cele's Imbizo

Angry residents who were in attendance at the Imbizo were not happy with Cele's presence, stating that his visit in these crime torn areas serves no purpose but "political grandstanding".

Sinetemba Mtini, the chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation in Khayelitsha says no real action or change ever takes place after Cele has visited these areas. Mtini says Cele's visits are merely a show for him.

Mtini says as an organisation they have tried to liaise with Cele about the challenges have been experiencing and they have asked for more police visibility.

Christopher Zondani from the same organisation spoke to EWN, says in addition to the lack of police resources, police have a difficult time getting around informal settlements because of the lack of street lights, house numbers or proper roads.

"The soft sand and the rain cause the police vans to get stuck. So it's very dangerous for the police to park and talk a walk in the dark."

South Africans weigh in on Cele's Cape Town visit

@nathanudiza said:

"He said the same thing about the people who murdered Senzo Meyiwa. We are still waiting."

@lindamagalakanq said:

"We need proactive police, not the police who are reactionary...police need to be seen in communities patrolling. Police Visibility deters criminals from committing crimes."

@lein9547297 said:

"Promises, promises - all just empty promises from the hat man."

@Isonka_eluhlaza said:

"This just shows Cele does not understand his job he is there for political overbite to ensure the SAPS strategy is in line with the Govt policy. Policing should be left up to the professionals. SAPS is fuck because of his fucking interference."

@ChipuAdv said:

"This charlatan cannot hunt down those who killed Senzo Meyiwa in a house full of people and want us to believe he can do anything."

@mahlomolamashe1 said:

"That one has been vowing we're still waiting for the Late Senzo Meyiwa's murderers but not those poor boys who are paraded as suspects."

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he will resign if President Cyril Ramaphosa asks him to do so

Briefly News previously reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele's job could be on the line. Various political organisations have been criticising cabinet ministers and want them removed.

The Democratic Alliance has now tabled a motion of no confidence and plans to vote out all ministers on 30 March at the National Assembly. Cele has been particularly targeted for this motion because of his inaction during the July unrest.

TimesLIVE reports that the unrest resulted in the deaths of 354 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and approximately R50 billion of damage was caused as a result of the looting and destruction of property.

