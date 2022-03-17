A man took to Twitter and expressed his views on living in rural areas, stating that it's the best, in his opinion

He compared it with living in the city, in a township and even in a mansion, and said all that's needed is some creature comforts

Most Tweeps were impressed with the man's decision to move to the rural area and shared their experiences, while others shared their reservations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man named Maqhawe Ngubane share his elation online over having moved to a rural area as opposed to other areas where he had lived.

Maqhawe revealed that:

"You just need to buy all the convenience you need and take it to the rurals."

He gleefully expressed how rural living is what he needed.

Maqhawe shared his views on rural living, he said it was the best for him. Image: @Maqhawe_Ngubane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Maqhawe's view on rural living was met with opposing opinions from people on Twitter. Many hailed him for the move and shared their experiences with rural living, while others shared their reservations.

@daddydeeloc1 attested to Maqhawe's claims:

"Proudly staying ko ga Molepo, having stayed in Cape Town, Durban, Umhlanga, Rustenburg. I still love it here. Peace of mind and I can even farm."

@Mzwethu27005753 shared his piece of Heaven:

@_Manthatisi mused:

"A big plot, grow my own vegetables and a few animals for subsistence farming. A few dogs, 2x GD6s and I'll probably only go into town for my monthly shopping."

@Maropene_28 expressed her reservations:

@Sellomorris had an opposing view:

"There is fighting, just different type. Some people don't fence in their goats and chickens and before you know it, your garden is in a mess. And people mostly want neighbours they grew up with, if you're new in that village you'll be viewed with suspicion."

Graduate honours rural roots in heartwarming picture, Mzansi expresses their emotions in the comments

Proving that a lot of good has come out of rural areas, Briefly News reported that it is one thing to bag a degree but another to do so whilst facing many other struggles. Standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire, a local lady left many with a case of the feels.

There are many children in Mzansi who walk kilometres to get an education and many others who have to leave home to get a tertiary education.

Social media user @DlalaChampion shared the touching picture of the young lady proudly standing in front of a mud hut in graduation attire.

Source: Briefly News