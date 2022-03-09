A family of four comprising a man, his wife and their two daughters were shot and killed at their Casteel home in Mpumalanga

Police are searching for two suspects, who were seen entering the home before neighbours heard multiple gunshots ring out

Social media users expressed different views around the incident, with some locals citing alarm and shock over the murders

CASTEEL - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating four cases of murder after a business owner, his wife and two daughters were gunned down at their home near Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported that the shooting occurred when two suspects allegedly forced their way into the house and opened fire on all four members of the household.

A family of four has been shot and killed by unknown gunmen at their home in Mpumalanga. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said neighbours heard gunshots coming from the home at around 7.30 pm. The property belonged to Johnson Fakude, a 58-year-old man who owned Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek-based Faduk Cash Loans, IOL reported.

"The two suspects were spotted jumping over a wall and disappearing into the night. Officers and paramedics were notified of the incident and, after arriving, found a man, woman and two girls, aged eight and 11, with fatal gunshot wounds," said Mohlala, adding all four victims were certified dead at the scene.

Locals express their dismay

Social media users reacted in horror to the ghastly occurrence. Many more expressed that they were saddened by the killings. Briefly News takes a look at all the reactions below.

@Rosemary Mbofana wrote:

"It's our daily life here in Mpumalanga we just thank God to see the next day."

@Sandran Helen said:

"Police rely on the community to do their job for info? What do they get paid for? Haibo!"

@Senzo Sengane added:

"Then you tell us about Ukraine and Cyril selling cows. We're at war here. People die every day."

