Who is Mike Majlak? Age, girlfriend, height, book, profiles, net worth

Mike Majlak is a well-known content creator, writer, and podcast host. He operates the YouTube channel Mike Majlak Vlogs, which has almost 2.46 million subscribers in 2021. He is also one of the hosts of the popular YouTube podcast, Impaulsive. In addition, he is a close friend of Logan Paul, a well-known social media personality, although the two have not seen eye-to-eye lately.

Mike's book, 'The Fifth Vital' is officially available worldwide on Amazon.

Source: Instagram

The social media icon also collaborated with Riley J. Ford on the book The Fifth Vital, a memoir about a man who overcame his addiction to drugs and turned his life around.

The Impaulsive peeps alongside their guest, the comedian & actor, Adam Ray.

Source: Instagram

Biography

Mike Majlak came into this world on 13 January 1985 in Milford, Connecticut. He later relocated to South Norwalk with his two sisters, Abby and Jill, and his mother, Robin. There is no information available regarding his father.

After graduating from their local high school, this entertainer attended Fordham University but dropped out to pursue his career.

He has a passion for all things canine and owns three pooches named Finney, Henry and Brannie, who regularly appear in his videos.

How did Mike Majlak make his money?

This social media icon started his career at Nice Guy Promotions, where he was responsible for online advertising. He proceeded to blog for Essential Foodie and then moved up to the marketing managerial position for Foodsac and then the managing director at Maverick.

How did mike Majlak become famous? He was fortunate enough to meet the boxer and social media icon Logan Paul, and the two joined forces on the the YouTube channel Impaulsive. Majlak quickly became a popular host and continues to work on the podcasts alongside the actor and YouTube sensation George Janko.

The entertainer started his YouTube channel, Mike Majlak Vlogs, in 2010, but it was not until late 2017 that he uploaded his first clip. The majority of the content on his channel are video blogs.

Thanks to all his efforts in the social media industry, Mike Majlak's net worth in 2021 amounts to an estimated $1.5 million.

Adult film actress Lana Rhoades started dating Mike in early 2020.

Source: Getty Images

Relationship troubles

This YouTube sensation started dating the pornographic film star Lana Rhoades in mid-January 2020. Their relationship has not been very stable, as the couple separated in October 2020, supposedly because they two want different things in life. However, a few days later, the couple reunited, and things looked hopeful moving forward.

Unfortunately, another separation occurred on 18 February 2021 when the adult film star shared an Instagram post with the caption:

"The reason Mike is not on my Instagram is because we are not together, I am single. We are broken up and not getting back together this time. Now leave me alone about it."

The cause for their most recent split is apparently due to issues of loyalty, as Mike was busted flirting with another woman. Whilst playing the online racing game GTA, the YouTuber openly chatted up a female player, even going so far as to ask for her Instagram handle in an attempt to take things further.

In an episode of Impaulsive, Mike describes how Lana lost her cool and was totally unimpressed by his actions.

Their relationship is officially over, but Mike Majlak's ex-girlfriend announced that she was eight weeks pregnant on 2 June 2021, although according to the YouTuber, he is not the father.

Logan Paul had the opportunity to fight against Floyd Mayweather earlier this year.

Source: Getty Images

Are Logan Paul and Mike Majlak still friends?

Since last year, Mike Majlak and Logan Paul have been out of sorts, and the issue was sparked by Harry Styles' controversial Vogue cover in the November 2020 issue, modelling a white dress for the magazine.

Logan Paul spoke about the matter and defended Styles in episode 235 of Impaulsive. When it was stated that we need to "bring back manly men," he responded by hosting "a masterclass in addressing toxic masculinity."

Harry Styles breaks boundaries as he models a range of fashion for Vogue Magazine in November 2020.

Source: Instagram

Majlak, on the other hand, called his friend out, claiming that Paul only made a stand as a publicity stunt. But, again, this was seen as a lapse of loyalty, as he publicly accused the boxer of being two-faced.

The social media icon was also accused of live-streaming a conversation with Logan on his Twitch channel, stating that Logan used the "r-word" during the chat with the YouTuber David Dobrik. No evidence of this phrase appeared in the clip. Logan Paul was utterly unaware that the call was being streamed, and the video has since been removed from his Twitch channel.

Lana Rhoades spills the tea on her break-up with the YouTube Star.

Source: Instagram

Mike Majlak is a uniquely talented individual. His celebrity interviews on the Impaulsive podcast are intriguing, making him a well-known and prominent host on the channel. However, that mouth of his seems to get him into quite a bit of trouble, causing scandals wherever he goes.

