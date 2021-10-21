Fredo Bang's net worth, real name, height, songs, profiles, top lyrics

Fredo Bang is a fast rising American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is famously known for his hit song, Oouuh and his mixtape, Most Hated. Some of his other popular hits are Father, Thuggin, and Shootas on the Roof. As a result of this rise to success, Fredo Bang's net worth has increased. Join us as we delve deeper into the lavish lifestyle of a famous rapper.

Fredo is active on different social media platforms where he updates his fans on his upcoming songs and events. He has garnered over 180K followers on Twitter and 1.9 million followers on Instagram. In addition, his self-titled YouTube channel has close to a million subscribers.

Fredo Bang's profile summary

Full name: Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II

Nickname: Fredo Bang

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 29th March 1996

Birth sign: Aries

Place of birth: Balton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Fredo Bang's age: 25 years old (as of 2021)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Weight: 70 kg

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Step-father: Cleaning company owner

Mother: Teacher

Siblings: Three half-sisters and five half-brothers

Relationship status: Single

Education: Southern University

Profession: Rapper, songwriter and record producer

Net worth: $800,000

Instagram: @fredobang

Twitter: @FredoBang

YouTube: Fredo Bang

Fredo Bang's biography

The singer was born on 29th March 1996 in Balton Rouge, Louisiana, in the United States. He was born to African-American parents whose names have not been revealed to the public. His parents divorced when he was only a year old.

After the divorce, his mother, a teacher, was married to a cleaning company owner. He has three half-sisters and five half-brothers. After his elementary and high school education, he joined Southern University. Unfortunately, he left studies a year later after being arrested for aggravated battery.

While growing up, he was interested in listening to different music genres and singing. In high school, he participated in various music and dance competitions. Luckily, his mother and step-father fully supported his decision to pursue music.

Career

Fredrick began his music career while still in high school by collaborating with his friend, Gee Money.

Source: Instagram

Fredrick began his music career while still in high school. He collaborated with his friend, Gee Money, and they released several songs such as Rainy Days, iPhone 6 and I Love Pu$$y. However, he began his professional musical career in 2015 after releasing Nothing Wrong.

The following year, he released his second single, Thuggin. He rose to fame in 2018 after the release of Oouuh. The jam went viral and received massive recognition from the public. He released his debut album, 2 Face Band, on 31st October 2018.

His second album, Big Ape was released on 19th April 2019. A few months later, he released his third album, Pain Made Me Numb, on 22nd November 2019. Finally, he released his debut studio album, Most Hated, in April 2020. It ranked 110 on the Billboard 200.

On 11th September 2020, he released his new jam, No Security, together with the music video on his YouTube Channel. The track features renowned rapper Kevin Gates. Before the song, he had released Top under, In the Name of Gee album. Fredo Bang's Top lyrics are available on different social media platforms.

Here are the highlights of his songs and albums:

Fredo Bang's songs

Top

Oouuh

Trust Issues

Father

Bless His Soul

Gates Flow

Traffic

Oppanese

Click Up

No Security

How It Go

Kill Ya

Story to Tell

Yo Slime

Vest Up

Get Even

Lately

Big Steppa

Dawg Gone

War Time

Gangsta Talk

Street Team

Dangerous

Throw da Set

Loose Screws

Pray 4 Dem

Soul Cry

Frenemies

In Gee We Trust

Face Down

Mongoose

Shootas on the Roof

Fredo Bang's albums

Fredo Bang's albums

Source: Instagram

Most Hated

2 Face Bang

Big Ape

Pain Made Me Numb

In the Name of Gee

Murder Made Me

Fredo Bang Gang

Fredo Bang: Out The Mud

Body measurements

How tall is Fredo Bang? Fredo Bang's height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he weighs around 70 kg. The American rapper's other body measurements are 42-32-34 inches for his chest, waist and hips. His biceps size is 14.5 inches, while his shoe size is 9 (US). He has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Fredo Bang's net worth

How much is Fredo Bang's net worth? The talented singer has an estimated net worth of $800,000. He has earned such an impressive sum of money from his musical live performances, album sales and various streaming sites.

Fredo Bang's fast facts

Who is Fredo Bang? He is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer. What is Fredo Bang's real name? His real name is Fredrick Dewon Thomas Givens II. How old is Fredo Bang? He is 25 years old as of 2021. He was born on 29th March 1996 in Balton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Why was Fredo Bang arrested? He was arrested in January 2016 for attempted second-degree murder and spent two years behind bars. Who is Fredo Bang dating? The singer is not dating anyone at the moment. Instead, he is single and focused on his career. Which are some of Fredo Bang's hit songs? Some of his most popular jams include Street Team, Dangerous, Throw da Set and Loose Screws. How much is Fredo Bang's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $800,000 as of 2021.

Fredo Bang's net worth depicts his rise to success. He is one of the youngest yet super talented entertainers in the world. In his mid-20s, he has achieved much more than many can dream of!

