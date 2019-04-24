Top 15 richest rappers in South Africa in 2023 (with infographics)
Rapping requires plenty of practice and the ability to choose words carefully. Unlike in the past when rappers were associated with defiance of moral authority, rapping is a widely accepted form of art now. Most young people enjoy rap music and adore the rappers they consider the best in the industry. Discover the top 15 richest rappers in South Africa below.
South Africa has its unique traditional style of music. Due to globalization, urbanization and the interaction of cultures, European hip-hop music has interacted with the authentic South African tune to create rap music that has a sense of uniqueness. Most rappers address social issues such as HIV and AIDS, violence and the political landscape.
Top 15 richest rappers in South Africa
For the longest time, rappers and hip-hop artists have been regarded as trivial beings with no message other than spit jargon. The mentality is slowly fading as rap music takes root in the entertainment industry. SA's richest rappers prove that rap music can be a favourite of numerous people. These artists are famous for making quality music and living lavish lifestyles. It goes without question that they are making fortunes out of the art.
15. A Reece - $500, 000
- Full name: Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge
- Born: 27 March 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: North West, South Africa
Rapper A-Reece's net worth is about $500, 000 (almost R7.2million). Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge is also a songwriter and record producer. He is considered one of the most successful rappers in Africa. A-Reece's debut studio album, Paradise (2016), had multiple hit singles, including Couldn't and Mgani. His mixtape, Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory, was publicized in Forbes, Flaunt, and Clash magazines in 2021.
14. Sho Madjozi - $1.5 million
- Full name: Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif
- Born: 9 May 1992
- Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Limpopo, South Africa
Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif (alias Sho Madjozi) is one of the richest female rappers in SA. She is a multiple award-winning musician, songwriter, actress, and poet. Maya proudly highlights the Tsonga culture with her remarkable Gqom beats and was mentioned on Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30” list in 2019. Sho Madjozi's net worth is about $1.5 million.
13. Gigi Lamayne - $1.5 million
- Full name: Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney
- Born: 7 July 1994
- Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa
Rapper/songwriter Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney (aka Gigi Lamayne) is also considered one of the richest female rappers in SA. She began rapping at age 16 and released her first mixtape, El Principio-16, under Scratchbeats records. Gabriella got a record deal at Bentey Records after winning the Shiz Niz Mixtape competition and also won the Best Female at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2013. Gigi Lamayne's net worth is about $1.5 million.
12. JR - $1 million
- Full name: Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior
- Born: 13 March 1987
- Age: 35 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Bloemfontein, South Africa
Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, commonly known as JR, is an award-winning rapper. He won R1 million from e. tv's Tropika Island of Treasure reality show in 2011. He has been in the music industry for over a decade and is known for songs such as Gata Le Nna. JR's net worth is around $1 million.
11. Jack Parow - $1.5 million
- Full name: Zander Tyler
- Born: 22 February 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Parow, Cape Town, South Africa
- Spouse: Jenna Pietersen
- Children: Ruby Tyler
Zander Tyler (aka Jack Parow) is another wealthy South African rapper. He has worked with other prominent artists like Die Antwoord and Francois Van Coke. His studio albums include Jack Parow, Eksie Ou, Nag Van Die Lang Pette, and Afrika 4 Beginners. Jack Parow's net worth of around $1.5 million makes him one of the richest rappers in South Africa.
10. Shane Eagle - $2 million
- Full name: Shane Patrick Hughes
- Born: 7 June 1996
- Age: 26 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Rabie Ridge, Midrand, South Africa
Shane Patrick Hughes (professionally known as Shane Eagle) is a rapper, songwriter, TV personality, and record producer. He rose to fame after finishing fourth on Vuzu's rapping reality competition, The Hustle, in 2015. Shane Eagle's net worth is approximately $2 million.
9. Da L.E.S - $2 million
- Full name: Leslie Jonathan Mampe, Jr.
- Born: 26 July 1985
- Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Washington, DC, United States
Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr., alias Da L.E.S, is a renowned hiphop artist in SA. He has released several albums, including High Level and Elon Musk. Some of his top singles are Heaven (2013), Kontrol (2014), and Oceans (2016). Today, Da L.E.S' net worth is about $2 million.
8. Kwesta - $2 million
- Full name: Senzo Brikka Vilakazi
- Born: 11 August 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Katlehong, South Africa
- Spouse: Yolanda Mvelase
- Children: Khai Asemahle Bulelwa Vilakazi
Rapper/songwriter Senzo Brikka Vilakazi (alias Kwesta) was born in Katlehong, Gauteng, and formed the Ghetto Fellaz rap group with friends at age 13. The group changed its name to The Juvenylz. Senzo co-founded an independent media company called RapLyf Records with Kid X. He has won 6 SA Music Awards, 4 SA Hip Hop Awards, 1 MTV Africa Music Awards, and 1 Metro FM Award. Kwesta's net worth is around $2 million.
7. Khuli Chana - $2 million
- Full name: Khulane Morule
- Born: 27 August 1982
- Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Mmabatho, South Africa
- Spouse: Lamiez Holworthy
- Partner: Asanda Maku
Khulane Morule (alias Khuli Chana) was born in Mmabatho, North West Province. He was in the Morafe group before becoming a solo artist. Some of his studio albums are Motswakoriginator (2009), Lost in Time (2012), and Planet of The Have Nots (2019). Morule aspires to be the richest rapper in South Africa. The police once mistook him for someone else and shot at his car. The case was settled at an estimated R2.5 million ($173,843). Khuli Chana's net worth is about $2 million.
6. Nadia Nakai - $2.5 million
- Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini
- Born: 18 May 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: South Africa
Nadia Nakai is a South African-born Zimbabwean rapper and TV personality. She is, therefore, considered the richest female rapper in SA. Nakai's first TV appearance was on e.tv's Shiz Niz hiphop show, where she won the Mixtape 101 competition. She released her debut single, Like Me, and rose to prominence. Nadia Nakai's net worth is about $2.5 million.
5. Nasty C - $3 million
- Full name: Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo
- Born: 11 February 1997
- Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Diepmeadow, South Africa
Nasty C's net worth of around $3 million makes him one of the richest celebrities in South Africa. Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo became famous after releasing Way It Go ft. Youngsta and Tumi. Some of his other studio albums are Bad Hair (2016), Strings and Bling (2018), and Zulu Zulu Man With Some Power (2020). Here are some of his Nasty C's awards:
- Best Freshman in the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards
- Best New Artist, Best Male Album, Song of the Year and Best Hip Hop Album in the 2017 Metro FM Music Awards
4. Die Antwoord - $3.5 million
- Die Antwoord's female rapper's full name: Anri du Toit (alias Yolandi Visser)
- Born: 1 December 1984
- Age: 37 years
- Birthplace: Port Alfred, South Africa
- Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones
- Die Antwoord's male rapper's full name: Watkin Tudor Jones (alias Ninja)
- Born: 26 September 1974
- Age: 48 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones
Die Antwoord was established in 2008. The hiphop group comprises Watkin Tudor "Ninja" Jones (male) and Anri "Yolandi Visser" du Toit (female). Their songs change the interplay between Ninja’s swagger and Yolandi's high-pitched rhymes. The Die Antwoord's net worth is about $10 million each, while the band's cumulative worth is about $3.5 million. They made it to Africa’s Forbes richest rappers in 2018. Some of their top albums are $O$ (2009), Ten$ion (2012), Donker Mag (2014), Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid (2016), and 27 (2019).
3. K.O - $4.8 million
- Full name: Ntokozo Mdluli
- Born: 13 October 1980
- Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa
Ntokozo Mdluli (alias K.O) is a Johannesburg born rapper. He was in the Teargas rap group before going solo. His first song as a solo artist, Skhanda Republic, made him a national star. K.O's net worth is around $4.8 million. His other albums are Cashtime Fam, Skhandaworld, L-Tido, and Loki.
2. Cassper Nyovest - $8 million
- Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo
- Born: 16 December 1990
- Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Mahikeng, South Africa
Refiloe Maele Phoolo (alias Casper Nyovest) is considered one of the richest South African hiphop artists. The rapper/record producer rose to stardom in 2014 after releasing his debut album Tsholofelo. His 2015 Fill Up The Dome concert was a big success. In 2013, Refiloe won four awards at the South Africa Hip Hop Awards. The rapper continues to make power moves in the industry. Cassper Nyovest's net worth is around $8 million, and some of his iconic awards are:
- 1 award at the Channel O Music Video Awards held in 2014
- 2 awards at the Channel O Music Video Awards held in 2014
- 6 awards at the Metro FM Awards held in 2015
- 1 award at the MTV Africa Music Awards held in 2016
- 1 award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards held in 2016
- 1 award at the South Africa Music Awards held in 2017
1. AKA - $12 million
- Full name: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes
- Born: 28 January 1988
- Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)
- Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa
- Children: Kairo Owethu Forbes
Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (alias AKA) is SA's richest rapper. AKA's net worth is approximately $12 million. He began rapping in his teenage years but began making music professionally in 2011. Kiernan has five albums; Alta Ego (2011), Levels (2014), Be Careful What You Wish For (2017), Touch My Blood (2018), and You're Welcome (2021). AKA has bagged several awards, including:
- 1 award at the 2012 South African Music Awards
- 2 awards at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards
- 2 awards at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards
- 1 award at the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards
- Multiple awards at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards
- 1 award at the Namibia Annual Music Awards 2019
- 1 award at the 2020 No Show Award
The richest rappers in South Africa are always working towards producing high-quality songs for their audiences. The popularity of their songs is adequate evidence of their hard work and dedication.
