Top 15 richest rappers in South Africa in 2023 (with infographics)

Rapping requires plenty of practice and the ability to choose words carefully. Unlike in the past when rappers were associated with defiance of moral authority, rapping is a widely accepted form of art now. Most young people enjoy rap music and adore the rappers they consider the best in the industry. Discover the top 15 richest rappers in South Africa below.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Richest rappers in South Africa. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

South Africa has its unique traditional style of music. Due to globalization, urbanization and the interaction of cultures, European hip-hop music has interacted with the authentic South African tune to create rap music that has a sense of uniqueness. Most rappers address social issues such as HIV and AIDS, violence and the political landscape.

Top 15 richest rappers in South Africa

For the longest time, rappers and hip-hop artists have been regarded as trivial beings with no message other than spit jargon. The mentality is slowly fading as rap music takes root in the entertainment industry. SA's richest rappers prove that rap music can be a favourite of numerous people. These artists are famous for making quality music and living lavish lifestyles. It goes without question that they are making fortunes out of the art.

15. A Reece - $500, 000

Rapper A Reece. Photo: @reecetheboydoingthings, @reecetheboydoingthings (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Full name: Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge

Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge Born: 27 March 1997

27 March 1997 Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)

25 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: North West, South Africa

Rapper A-Reece's net worth is about $500, 000 (almost R7.2million). Lehlogonolo Ronald Mataboge is also a songwriter and record producer. He is considered one of the most successful rappers in Africa. A-Reece's debut studio album, Paradise (2016), had multiple hit singles, including Couldn't and Mgani. His mixtape, Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory, was publicized in Forbes, Flaunt, and Clash magazines in 2021.

14. Sho Madjozi - $1.5 million

Sho Madjozi. Photo: @shomadjozi, @shomadjozi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif

Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif Born: 9 May 1992

9 May 1992 Age: 30 years (as of December 2022)

30 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Limpopo, South Africa

Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif (alias Sho Madjozi) is one of the richest female rappers in SA. She is a multiple award-winning musician, songwriter, actress, and poet. Maya proudly highlights the Tsonga culture with her remarkable Gqom beats and was mentioned on Forbes Africa’s “30 Under 30” list in 2019. Sho Madjozi's net worth is about $1.5 million.

13. Gigi Lamayne - $1.5 million

Gigi Lamayne. Photo: @Queen.Gigi.LaMayne, @Queen.Gigi.LaMayne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney

Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney Born: 7 July 1994

7 July 1994 Age: 28 years (as of December 2022)

28 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Lenasia, South Africa

Rapper/songwriter Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney (aka Gigi Lamayne) is also considered one of the richest female rappers in SA. She began rapping at age 16 and released her first mixtape, El Principio-16, under Scratchbeats records. Gabriella got a record deal at Bentey Records after winning the Shiz Niz Mixtape competition and also won the Best Female at the South African Hip Hop Awards in 2013. Gigi Lamayne's net worth is about $1.5 million.

12. JR - $1 million

Rapper JR. Photo: @jrafrika, @jrafrika (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior

Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior Born: 13 March 1987

13 March 1987 Age: 35 years (as of December 2022)

35 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior, commonly known as JR, is an award-winning rapper. He won R1 million from e. tv's Tropika Island of Treasure reality show in 2011. He has been in the music industry for over a decade and is known for songs such as Gata Le Nna. JR's net worth is around $1 million.

11. Jack Parow - $1.5 million

Jack Parow. Photo: @jack.parow, @jackparow (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Zander Tyler

Zander Tyler Born: 22 February 1982

22 February 1982 Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)

40 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Parow, Cape Town, South Africa

Parow, Cape Town, South Africa Spouse: Jenna Pietersen

Jenna Pietersen Children: Ruby Tyler

Zander Tyler (aka Jack Parow) is another wealthy South African rapper. He has worked with other prominent artists like Die Antwoord and Francois Van Coke. His studio albums include Jack Parow, Eksie Ou, Nag Van Die Lang Pette, and Afrika 4 Beginners. Jack Parow's net worth of around $1.5 million makes him one of the richest rappers in South Africa.

10. Shane Eagle - $2 million

Shane Eagle. Photo: @shane_eagle, @shane_eagle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Shane Patrick Hughes

Shane Patrick Hughes Born: 7 June 1996

7 June 1996 Age: 26 years (as of December 2022)

26 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Rabie Ridge, Midrand, South Africa

Shane Patrick Hughes (professionally known as Shane Eagle) is a rapper, songwriter, TV personality, and record producer. He rose to fame after finishing fourth on Vuzu's rapping reality competition, The Hustle, in 2015. Shane Eagle's net worth is approximately $2 million.

9. Da L.E.S - $2 million

Da L.E.S. Photo: @2freshles, @2freshles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Leslie Jonathan Mampe, Jr.

Leslie Jonathan Mampe, Jr. Born: 26 July 1985

26 July 1985 Age: 37 years (as of December 2022)

37 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Washington, DC, United States

Leslie Jonathan Mampe Jr., alias Da L.E.S, is a renowned hiphop artist in SA. He has released several albums, including High Level and Elon Musk. Some of his top singles are Heaven (2013), Kontrol (2014), and Oceans (2016). Today, Da L.E.S' net worth is about $2 million.

8. Kwesta - $2 million

Rapper Kwesta. Photo: @kwestadakar, @kwestadakar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Senzo Brikka Vilakazi

Senzo Brikka Vilakazi Born: 11 August 1988

11 August 1988 Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)

34 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Katlehong, South Africa

Katlehong, South Africa Spouse: Yolanda Mvelase

Yolanda Mvelase Children: Khai Asemahle Bulelwa Vilakazi

Rapper/songwriter Senzo Brikka Vilakazi (alias Kwesta) was born in Katlehong, Gauteng, and formed the Ghetto Fellaz rap group with friends at age 13. The group changed its name to The Juvenylz. Senzo co-founded an independent media company called RapLyf Records with Kid X. He has won 6 SA Music Awards, 4 SA Hip Hop Awards, 1 MTV Africa Music Awards, and 1 Metro FM Award. Kwesta's net worth is around $2 million.

7. Khuli Chana - $2 million

Khuli Chana. Photo: @KhuliChana, @KhuliChana (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Khulane Morule

Khulane Morule Born: 27 August 1982

27 August 1982 Age: 40 years (as of December 2022)

40 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Mmabatho, South Africa

Mmabatho, South Africa Spouse: Lamiez Holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy Partner: Asanda Maku

Khulane Morule (alias Khuli Chana) was born in Mmabatho, North West Province. He was in the Morafe group before becoming a solo artist. Some of his studio albums are Motswakoriginator (2009), Lost in Time (2012), and Planet of The Have Nots (2019). Morule aspires to be the richest rapper in South Africa. The police once mistook him for someone else and shot at his car. The case was settled at an estimated R2.5 million ($173,843). Khuli Chana's net worth is about $2 million.

6. Nadia Nakai - $2.5 million

Nadia Nakai. Photo: @nadianakai, @nadianakai (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nadia Nakai Dlamini

Nadia Nakai Dlamini Born: 18 May 1990

18 May 1990 Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)

32 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: South Africa

Nadia Nakai is a South African-born Zimbabwean rapper and TV personality. She is, therefore, considered the richest female rapper in SA. Nakai's first TV appearance was on e.tv's Shiz Niz hiphop show, where she won the Mixtape 101 competition. She released her debut single, Like Me, and rose to prominence. Nadia Nakai's net worth is about $2.5 million.

5. Nasty C - $3 million

Nasty C. Photo: @nasty_csa, @nastyczzle (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo Born: 11 February 1997

11 February 1997 Age: 25 years (as of December 2022)

25 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Diepmeadow, South Africa

Nasty C's net worth of around $3 million makes him one of the richest celebrities in South Africa. Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo became famous after releasing Way It Go ft. Youngsta and Tumi. Some of his other studio albums are Bad Hair (2016), Strings and Bling (2018), and Zulu Zulu Man With Some Power (2020). Here are some of his Nasty C's awards:

Best Freshman in the 2015 South African Hip Hop Awards

Best New Artist, Best Male Album, Song of the Year and Best Hip Hop Album in the 2017 Metro FM Music Awards

4. Die Antwoord - $3.5 million

The Die Antwoord duo. Photo: @dieantwoord, @ludikagdl, @soundvenue (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Die Antwoord's female rapper's full name: Anri du Toit (alias Yolandi Visser)

Anri du Toit (alias Yolandi Visser) Born: 1 December 1984

1 December 1984 Age: 37 years

37 years Birthplace: Port Alfred, South Africa

Port Alfred, South Africa Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones

Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones Die Antwoord's male rapper's full name: Watkin Tudor Jones (alias Ninja)

Watkin Tudor Jones (alias Ninja) Born: 26 September 1974

26 September 1974 Age: 48 years (as of December 2022)

48 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Children: Sixteen Jones, Tokkie Jones

Die Antwoord was established in 2008. The hiphop group comprises Watkin Tudor "Ninja" Jones (male) and Anri "Yolandi Visser" du Toit (female). Their songs change the interplay between Ninja’s swagger and Yolandi's high-pitched rhymes. The Die Antwoord's net worth is about $10 million each, while the band's cumulative worth is about $3.5 million. They made it to Africa’s Forbes richest rappers in 2018. Some of their top albums are $O$ (2009), Ten$ion (2012), Donker Mag (2014), Mount Ninji and da Nice Time Kid (2016), and 27 (2019).

3. K.O - $4.8 million

Rapper K.O. Photo: @mrcashtime, @mrcashtime (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Ntokozo Mdluli

Ntokozo Mdluli Born: 13 October 1980

13 October 1980 Age: 42 years (as of December 2022)

42 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa

Ntokozo Mdluli (alias K.O) is a Johannesburg born rapper. He was in the Teargas rap group before going solo. His first song as a solo artist, Skhanda Republic, made him a national star. K.O's net worth is around $4.8 million. His other albums are Cashtime Fam, Skhandaworld, L-Tido, and Loki.

2. Cassper Nyovest - $8 million

Cassper Nyovest. Photo: @CassperNyovest, @CassperNyovest (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Refiloe Maele Phoolo

Refiloe Maele Phoolo Born: 16 December 1990

16 December 1990 Age: 32 years (as of December 2022)

32 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Mahikeng, South Africa

Refiloe Maele Phoolo (alias Casper Nyovest) is considered one of the richest South African hiphop artists. The rapper/record producer rose to stardom in 2014 after releasing his debut album Tsholofelo. His 2015 Fill Up The Dome concert was a big success. In 2013, Refiloe won four awards at the South Africa Hip Hop Awards. The rapper continues to make power moves in the industry. Cassper Nyovest's net worth is around $8 million, and some of his iconic awards are:

1 award at the Channel O Music Video Awards held in 2014

2 awards at the Channel O Music Video Awards held in 2014

6 awards at the Metro FM Awards held in 2015

1 award at the MTV Africa Music Awards held in 2016

1 award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards held in 2016

1 award at the South Africa Music Awards held in 2017

1. AKA - $12 million

Rapper AKA. Photo: @akaworldwide, @akaworldwide (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes Born: 28 January 1988

28 January 1988 Age: 34 years (as of December 2022)

34 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Children: Kairo Owethu Forbes

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (alias AKA) is SA's richest rapper. AKA's net worth is approximately $12 million. He began rapping in his teenage years but began making music professionally in 2011. Kiernan has five albums; Alta Ego (2011), Levels (2014), Be Careful What You Wish For (2017), Touch My Blood (2018), and You're Welcome (2021). AKA has bagged several awards, including:

1 award at the 2012 South African Music Awards

2 awards at the 2014 African Muzik Magazine Awards

2 awards at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards

1 award at the 2016 Metro FM Music Awards

Multiple awards at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

1 award at the Namibia Annual Music Awards 2019

1 award at the 2020 No Show Award

Who are the richest rappers in South Africa?

Die Antwoord

AKA

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Khuli Chana

K.O

JR

HHP

Da L.E.S

Jack Parow

Who are the richest female rappers in SA?

Gigi Lamayne

Sho Madjozi

Nadia Nakai

The richest rappers in South Africa are always working towards producing high-quality songs for their audiences. The popularity of their songs is adequate evidence of their hard work and dedication.

READ ALSO: Impressive list of 20 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2022

Briefly.co.za shared a list of the 20 richest African musicians and their net worth—these artists are the pride of Africa on the international platform.

Most of them come from humble backgrounds. They believed in themselves and used the opportunities they found wisely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News