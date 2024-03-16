Adin Ross’ net worth, income sources, career earnings and assets

Can you imagine making a fortune from streaming games? Well, Adin Ross, a renowned American live streamer, YouTuber, and gamer, certainly can. Through his live streams of NBA 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto V, the Kick streamer has gained fame and amassed wealth. So, what is Adin Ross' net worth, and how did he achieve it?

Adin Ross at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky, 05pics/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Having commenced streaming while still in high school, Adin Ross has emerged as one of the highest-earning individuals in his league, hosting trending rappers and celebrities. Consequently, he has amassed millions of followers and significant wealth accumulated in his 20s. Here is an overview of how he achieved this remarkable success, including Adin Ross' kick contract.

Adin Ross' profile summary and bio

Full name Adin David Ross Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 68 kg (149 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Unmarried School Woodlake Union High School Profession Live streamer, gamer, YouTuber Net worth $16 million to $24 million Social media handles Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube

What is Adin Ross' net worth in 2024?

The YouTuber reportedly has a net worth of between $16 million and $24 million in 2024, as per Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda. However, alternative sources suggest that his wealth might be even higher.

How did Adin Ross get so rich?

The live streamer achieved substantial wealth through various income streams, as discussed below.

Adin Ross' Twitch earnings

Ross first achieved a significant milestone through his Twitch live-streaming endeavours. In March 2022, before departing the platform, his earnings revealed a notable highlight.

Fast facts on Adin Ross. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

His primary sponsor compensated him with 335 Ethereum weekly, approximately $1 million. At the pinnacle of his Twitch career, the live streamer raked in an impressive $4 million monthly.

Adin Ross' contract with Kick

After being permanently banned from Twitch due to alleged hateful conduct, the streamer moved to another streaming site, Kick, where he signed a three-year contract.

Adin Ross' net worth after Kick's deal surged, earning him over $10 million in annual revenue and a $2 million bonus.

Social media income

Adin Ross initiated his content journey on YouTube's "Adin Live," featuring gaming, lifestyle, and vlogs, amassing four million subscribers. The channel earns through ads, YouTube Premium memberships, and Super Chat, averaging $63,000 monthly. This contributed to his monthly streaming earnings of $3 to $5 million before taxes.

Aside from Adin Ross' YouTube channel, he maintains a substantial social media presence on Instagram, X (Twitter), and TikTok, with millions of followers, occasionally utilising it for brand promotions and sponsorship deals.

Adin Ross' cars business

Adin Ross' car rental business showcases a gem in his collection. Reports indicate he acquired approximately 15 luxury cars, such as the Rolls Royce Phantom, Mercedes-Benz-S-Class-Maybach, Bentley Continental GT, and Porsche Panamera.

Funding these purchases through loans from multiple banks, the live streamer obtained a business license and initiated the daily rental of these high-end vehicles.

Real estate

Adin Ross' real estate portfolio includes three properties. In May 2022, he acquired a $5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills and listed it for sale at $5.5 million in March 2023. With a reduced price of $4.999 million in May 2023, he successfully accepted an offer in July 2023.

Adin Ross at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Currently residing in his 5,200-square-foot luxury home in Los Angeles, Adin Ross' house cost him over $4 million. Additionally, in 2023, he invested in a multi-million dollar warehouse in Miami.

Other investments

The YouTuber is also an investor in the stock exchange and found success with a Bitcoin investment. He purchased $1,000 worth of Bitcoin on a friend's advice in 2015 and sold it in 2021 for over $3.5 million.

How much does Adin Ross earn a year?

Adin Ross' salary annually is undisclosed due to the diversity of his income sources. However, his reported contract with Kick brings in over $10 million. His YouTube channel alone is estimated to earn him between $114,600 and $1.8 million annually.

How much did Adin Ross make in 2023?

In 2023, Adin Ross' earnings reportedly ranged between $15 million and $40 million. This substantial income arises from various sources, including his contract of $10 million with Kick and his YouTube channel, with estimated earnings of $114,600 to $1.8 million yearly.

He had weekly sponsorships, pulling in $995,000 worth of ETH and an additional $200,000 from three real estate properties. Moreover, he possessed a stock portfolio valued at a staggering $9 million.

Adin Ross posed for pictures. Photo: @adinross on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Adin Ross get famous?

Ross gained fame through video game streaming, notably NBA 2K20 on Twitch, collaborating with NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bronny. His engagement in wager matches with fellow streamers and YouTubers and playing Grand Theft Auto V alongside rapper Tee Grizzley also elevated his profile.

However, the turning point occurred when LeBron James called in during a live show, sharing the call on X (Twitter). The YouTuber is also noteworthy for trending the hashtag #make2kfunagain.

How much money has Adin Ross made from gambling?

He has reportedly made, at least, a whopping $20 million. The CEO of Kick Streaming and Stake, Ed Craven, revealed it.

How much did Adin lose from gambling?

During one livestream, Adin openly shared that his most enormous single-day gambling loss amounted to $6 million. This was not an isolated incident, as he also admitted losing $4 million during a popular event on his Kick Live.

At still a young age, Adin Ross' net worth reflects his passion for what he does. His financial wealth stems from the digital space, where he has become one of the top-earning streamers. His creativity has led him to top collaborations, even with celebrities, as he looks to cement his impact.

