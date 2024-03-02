Parker Schnabel's net worth, house and career: A success story

For years, Discovery Channel's Gold Rush has chronicled the remarkable journeys of gold miners and their diverse crews in pursuit of valuable gold. However, among the show's finest miners, Parker Schnabel stands out, having debuted from an early age. Many are curious about Parker Schnabel's net worth and how much he has amassed.

Parker Schnabel showed off some raw gold.

Parker Schnabel is one of the world's most successful gold miners. His journey, marked by hard work, has captivated millions as they have witnessed the Alaska native turn gold mining into substantial wealth. Keep reading if you are curious about how he amassed this wealth.

Parker Schnabel's profile summary

Full name Parker Russell Schnabel Gender Male Date of birth 22 July 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Haines, Alaska, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (181 cm) Weight 73 kg (160 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nancy Schnabel Father Roger Schnabel Siblings 1 Marital status Single School Haines High School Profession Gold miner, reality television star Net worth $8 million Social media handle Instagram

How much is Parker Schnabel worth?

According to sources like Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and Info Famous People, Parker Schnabel's net worth in 2024 is $8 million. This makes him one of the wealthiest individuals in the Gold Rush.

How does Parker Schnabel get his money?

Gold Rush Parker's net worth stems primarily from his gold mining ventures. He invests heavily in mining equipment, machinery, and leased land for operations, with significant income generated from extracting and selling gold.

Parker also earns money through his involvement in reality television series, notably starring in the show Gold Rush and its spinoff, Gold Rush: Parker's Trail.

Fast facts on Parker Schnabel.

What is the name of Parker Schnabel's mining company?

Parker Schnabel's mining company is Little Flake Mining. Before establishing this company, he managed his family's Big Nugget Mine. In January 2023, Little Flake Mining partnered with Metallic Minerals, granting exclusive mining rights.

Who owns the Big Nugget mine?

Parker's grandfather owned it, where Parker began his mining career at age five. Taking over Big Nugget Mine in Alaska at 17, his success paved the way for a Discovery Channel appearance on Gold Rush.

His journey on the show started modestly in season two, earning $55,000, and his wealth surged every season:

Season three - $250,000

Season four - $1.4 million

Season five - $3 million

Season eight - $7.5 million

In season 13, he amassed an estimated $14 million, demonstrating remarkable wealth growth.

Where is Little Flake Mining Company?

It operates in the Klondike region of Canada and Alaska. The company also operates one of the most successful operations in the Yukon, actively expanding and seeking recruitment and mining base enhancement.

How much does Parker Schnabel get paid?

The exact figure of Parker Schnabel's salary on Gold Rush is private knowledge. The salary is subject to change based on the show's performance and contract renegotiations, although various sources report it to be over $25,000 per episode. Parker pays his crew $34 per hour, covering expenses such as royalties, machinery, and fuel.

Parker Schnabel with a video camera.

How much are Parker Schnabel's house and assets worth?

Details about Schnabel's house remain elusive, explaining the absence of Parker Schnabel's house's photos. He maintains privacy regarding his assets, choosing to reinvest his wealth in his mining business rather than lavish possessions.

However, in 2018, rumours circulated about his purchase of a luxurious mansion, but he dismissed them. He stated he had yet to buy a home and jokingly claimed to be homeless.

Parker Schnabel's net worth reflects years of dedicated work and focus on his mining ventures, as showcased on reality TV. Despite having the means for luxury, he prioritizes his gold mining efforts with his team, maintaining the same focus that propelled him to success.

