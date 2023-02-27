Complete list of platinum mines in South Africa and major projects

Platinum mining in South Africa is a significant employer and provider of foreign currency. Exploiting the nation's abundant natural resources is essential to its post-pandemic recovery plan and economic prosperity. Check out the list of platinum mines in South Africa.

South Africa is home to a large number of platinum mines. The South African government and several private businesses have invested in the nation's mining industry. Locals now have more employment options thanks to these efforts, which have also significantly boosted the nation's economy.

Where is platinum mined in SA?

South Africa is the number one platinum producer globally. Almost 80% of the world's platinum comes from mining in the country. There are 89 platinum mining projects in the country. Here is a list of platinum mines in South Africa according to their exact location.

List of mines in Rustenburg

Rustenburg is a city at the foot of the Magaliesberg mountain range. It is the most populous city in North West province, South Africa and one of the leading platinum miners in the SA.

Bafokeng mine Bathopele Khomanani Khuseleka Kroodal Pandora Siphumelele Thembelani Aquarius Platinum

Burgersfort mines list

Burgersfort is situated in the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality, close to the boundary between the two provinces of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, in the Spekboom River Valley, on the edge of the Bushveld Complex. This is also one of the top producers of Platinum in South Africa.

Two Rivers Platinum Mine Burgersfort Modikwa Platinum Mine Burgersfort Mototolo mine Phokothaba EL Platinum Mine

Platinum mines in Limpopo

Limpopo Province is very rich in platinum as well as other natural resources. The Province has about 35 mines, including:

Mogalakwena Mining Bokoni Platinum Mines Marula Platinum Mine Anglo Platinum Polokwane Tumela Mine Northam Platinum Zondereinde Marula Mine Dishaba Mine Twickenham Mine Lebowa Mine

Platinum mines in North West

North West is an inland South African province that borders Botswana. Its terrain is defined by mountains in the northeast and a bushveld covered in scattered trees and bushes. North West is also home to some of the largest platinum mines in South Africa.

Pilanesberg Platinum Mines Impala Platinum Mines Bathopele Platinum Mine Northam Platinum Ltd. Kroondal Mine Pilanesberg Platinum Mine Bakubung platinum mine Royal Bafokeng North Sheft Siphumelele 1 Mine Waterval Chrome Mine K1 Mine Anglo American Platinum Waterval Smelter

How many platinum mines are there in South Africa?

South Africa is the world's top producer of platinum. Around 80% of the world's platinum and 40% of the world's total gross palladium production are produced from platinum mining in the country. There are 89 platinum mining projects in South Africa, with 259 tons produced in 2018.

Which is the biggest platinum mine in South Africa?

The Impala Mine in North West was the largest platinum-producing mine in South Africa. On average, it produced 8.46 million metric tons of run-of-mine (ROM) and about 696.4 thousand ounces of platinum in 2021.

Who owns the platinum mines in South Africa?

Some of the top companies of the South African Platinum Mines include Impala Platinum Holdings, Sibanye Stillwater, Anglo American Plc, Eastern Platinum and MMC Norilsk Nickel.

Which African country has the most platinum?

South Africa is the top platinum-mining nation in the world and is a significant palladium producer. At 63 million kg, it has the most extensive PGM reserves currently known to exist.

Which province has the highest production of platinum in South Africa?

The North West province of South Africa is actually in the country's north-central region. It is referred to as the 'Platinum Province' because more platinum is mined there than anywhere else in the world.

How much is a kg of platinum worth?

Platinum is precious as it is used in the electronics industry for thermocouples and computer hard disks. Moreover, turbine blades, LCDs, spark plugs, pacemakers, and dental fillings all use platinum. A gram of this metal goes for ZAR 381.89 or USD 29.84.

Platinum Mines in South Africa have brought about a lot of advantages, from revenue generation to employment, with the country being the largest producer of this precious metal. The SA government has invested a lot of effort to ensure that the platinum sector is a success.

