List of the 15 biggest mining companies in South Africa in 2023
Many global mining companies have roots in South Africa. Mzansi is incredibly rich in natural resources and has large reserves of several most valuable minerals on Earth. As a result, many mining companies investing in Africa start with SA, then expand to other parts of the continent. Discover the biggest mining companies in South Africa below.
Mzansi is the world's largest producer of gold, chrome ore, platinum group metals, and manganese ore. Private and public companies compete for the country's resources because mining is among the biggest industries in SA. The sector contributes around 13.5 billion USD annually to South Africa's GDP.
Biggest mining companies in South Africa
South Africa is the world's second-largest producer of vanadium, zirconium, and titanium. The country gets over 70% of its energy (electricity, gas, and liquid fuels) from coal. SA's coal reserves can meet the country's energy needs for more than a century. Mzansi is also blessed with diamond, cobalt, iron ore, bauxite, and copper. The following are the top exploration mining companies in South Africa:
1. Anglo-American South Africa
- Parent company: Anglo American plc
- Founded: 1917
- Headquarters: London, United Kingdom
- SA offices: Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa
- Website: southafrica.angloamerican.com
Anglo-American plc operates worldwide from North America, Australasia, South America, Europe, to Africa. It is one of the world's largest platinum producers and among the biggest mining companies in Gauteng, SA. Anglo-American South Africa also deals in nickel, diamonds, metallurgical, thermal coal, copper, iron ore, and other minerals. Anglo American plc's headquarter offices are in London, England. It had 90,000 employees in 2020.
2. BHP Billiton Energy Coal South Africa Ltd
- Parent company: BHP Group Limited
- Founded: 1851
- Headquarters: Melbourne, Australia
- SA offices: Lesedi Village, Middelburg Rd, Witbank, Emalahleni, 1034, South Africa
- Website: www.bhp.com
BHP Billiton was founded in 1851 in Australia to mine silver, lead, and zinc. It is among the world's top producers of iron ore, nickel, copper, and metallurgical coal. Billiton Energy Coal South Africa Ltd produces and exports coal in SA. The company owns collieries in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal provinces. BHP Group Limited employed 80,000 workers in 2021.
3. Rio Tinto
- Parent company: Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited
- Founded: 1873
- Headquarters: London, United Kingdom
- SA offices: 1 Harries Rd, Illovo, Sandton, 2196, South Africa
- Website: www.riotinto.com
The British-Australian multinational mining company operates in around 40 countries. Rio Tinto deals in aluminium, diamonds, bauxite, molybdenum, copper, uranium, coal, iron core and other minerals. Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited has 45,000 workers in 2022.
4. Kumba Iron Ore Ltd
- Parent organization: Anglo American plc
- Founded: 2005
- Headquarters: Gauteng, South Africa
- Website: www.angloamericankumba.com
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd explores iron ore mines in South Africa and sells iron ore to the international market. The company succeeded Kumba Resources after coal and heavy minerals operations spun off in November 2006. Kumba Iron Ore employed 14,040 people in 2014.
5. Sibanye-Stillwater
- Founded: November 2012
- Headquarters: Westonaria, South Africa
- Website: www.sibanyestillwater.com
Sibanye-Stillwater is the world's third-largest gold producer, second-largest palladium producer, and largest platinum producer. The company mines and refines gold into gold bars with a 99.5% purity level. In April 2019, Sibanye-Stillwater bought SFA Oxford (a prominent metal market analytics and consulting company). The company had 84,775 employees in 2020.
6. Wesizwe Platinum
- Founded: 2003
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: www.wesizwe.co.za
Wesizwe Platinum explores and develops mineral properties in SA. The company produces around 350,000 ounces of platinum group metals at the Bakubung platinum mine site near Rustenburg. Wesizwe corporate website is an information-sharing platform. It enables the company to engage with stakeholders.
7. Northam Platinum
- Founded: 2020
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: www.northam.co.za
Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd is also among the top mining companies in South Africa. It owns three mines for platinum-group metals; Zondereinde, Booysendal and Eland. Northam Platinum employed 6,274 people in 2016 and has a steelmaking plant at Zondereinde. It combines creativity, innovation, and expertise, to maintain its status as part of the leading companies in SA's mining industry.
8. African Rainbow Minerals
- Founded: November 2003
- Headquarters: Sandton, South Africa
- Website: arm.co.za
South African tycoon Patrice Motsepe established ARM in November 2003. The company has around 24,016 employees, including contractors. African Rainbow Minerals Limited has interests in numerous minerals, including iron, platinum and platinum group metals, coal, gold, and copper.
9. Palabora Mining Company Ltd
- Founded: 1956
- Headquarters: Phalaborwa, Limpopo province, South Africa
- Website: www.palabora.com
The Palabora Mining Company Ltd mines, extracts, and sells refined copper. The company's copper by-products are anode slimes, sulfuric acid, magnetite, uranium concentrates, and nickel sulphate. Palabora Mining produces around 45 000 tonnages of copper annually.
10. Kimberley Ekapa Mining Joint Venture
- Founded: July 2016
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: ekapa.co.za
Petra and Ekapa Mining formed KEM JV in July 2016. The company mines diamonds at the Kimberley Underground mine (Dutoitspan, Bultfontein, and Wesselton kimberlite pipes). Kimberley Ekapa Mining Joint Venture produces fancy yellow diamonds like the Oppenheimer (about 253 carats). The largest diamond recovered at Kimberley Underground was +800 carats.
11. Cronimet Chrome Mining SA Pty. Ltd
- Founded: 2011
- Headquarters: Poplar Noordwyk Midrand, South Africa
- Website: www.cronimet.de
Cronimet Chrome Mining SA has been mining chromite ore at the Thaba CRONIMET Chrome-Platinum Mine (Thaba Mine) since 2011. The company also processes the chromite ore into ferrochrome and trades it on the global market. Cronimet Chrome Mining SA has around 200 employees and cutting-edge technology.
12. Hluma Minerals
- Headquarters: Sandton, South Africa
- Website: hlumaminerals.co.za
Hluma Minerals also tops the list of SA's mining companies. It operates in Northwest Province and the Northern Cape in South Africa and other regions across the continent. Hluma Minerals processes and trades in chrome, copper, manganese, iron and gold.
13. African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC)
- Founded: 1944
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: www.aemfc.co.za
AEMFC is a state-owned mining company and a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund. It is among the biggest mining companies in Mpumalanga. The company launched the Mpumalanga coal mining project in 2011, intending to produce 1.68 million tons of coal annually. A dynamic young talent manages African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC).
14. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
- Founded: 2004
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
The Ashanti Goldfields Corporation merged with AngloGold on 26 April 2004 to form AngloGold Ashanti Limited, which is now among the world's largest gold mining companies. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has 21 operations on four continents.
15. Gold Fields
- Founded: 1998
- Headquarters: Johannesburg, South Africa
- Website: www.goldfields.com
Gold Fields is also among the world's largest gold mining companies. The company has one gold mine in South Africa, two in Ghana, four in Australia, and one in Peru. Gold Fields employed 17,611 people in 2018.
List of mining companies in South Africa
Below is a list of the biggest mining companies in South Africa:
- African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation (AEMFC)
- African Rainbow Minerals
- Anglo American plc
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited
- Aveng
- Egoli Consolidated Mines Ltd
- Ekapa Mining (Pty) Ltd
- Exxaro
- Gold Fields
- Harmony Gold
- Hluma Minerals
- Hotazel Manganese Mines (pty) Ltd
- JCI Limited
- Kimberley Ekapa Mining Joint Venture
- Kumba Iron Ore
- Mintek
- Mmakau Mining
- Northam Platinum
- Palabora Mining Company Ltd
- Rand Mutual Assurance
- Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat)
- Sallies
- Samancor Chrome
- Sasol
- Sedibelo Platinum Mines Ltd
- Seriti
- Seriti Power (SAEC)
- Sibanye Stillwater
- Simmer and Jack
- Union Corporation
- Venmyn Rand
- Wesizwe Platinum
- Zambezi Platinum
How many gold mines are in South Africa?
South Africa has 86 gold mines. Below is a list of the largest gold mines in SA:
- Kloof Gold Mine
- Driefontein Gold Mine
- South Deep Gold Mine
- Impala Mine
- Tshepong Mine
- Blyvoor Gold Mine
- Moz Kusasalethu Mine
- Mponeng Gold Mine
- Barberton Mines
- Moab Khotsong Gold Mine
How many mines are there in SA?
South Africa has 129 underground mines, 122 surface mines, and 66 mines with the surface & underground combo.
Who owns most mines in South Africa?
Anglo American Platinum owns most mines in South Africa with R378 billion market capitalization. It is SA's leading mining company in terms of market capitalization.
Who is the richest mine owner in South Africa?
The wealthiest mine owner in Mzansi Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe. The South African mining billionaire businessman was born on 28 January 1962. He has been the President of the Confederation of African Football since 12 March 2021.
Which province has more mines in SA?
Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West have the largest mining workforces in the country.
The biggest mining companies in South Africa are some of the best companies to consider when looking for lucrative investments or well-paying jobs. These companies usually make public announcements when they have job vacancies or need investors. Therefore, always be on the lookout for these opportunities.
Source: Briefly News