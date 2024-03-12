6ix9ine's net worth: How rich is the rapper today?

In the music industry, it may only take one hit single to solidify your status, and Daniel Hernandez, popularly known as 6ix9ine, is well aware of this. His debut single, Gummo, introduced a new wave of talent to the world, propelling him to further chart-topping songs and collaborations. With such success, many wonder about 6ix9ine's net worth.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is infamous for flaunting his wealth on social media, showcasing everything from cars to jewellery and luxury items. However, legal issues and controversies have negatively impacted the rapper's music career and net worth. In 2022, he openly admitted to "struggling to make ends meet." Here is what you should know about 6ix9ine's net worth today.

6ix9ine's profile summary

Real name Daniel Hernandez Nickname 6ix9ine, Tekashi69 Gender Male Date of birth 8 May 1996 Age 27 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York City, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (170 cm) Weight 68 kg (150 lbs) Hair colour Rainbow Eye colour Brown Mother Natividad Perez-Hernandez Father Daniel Hernandez Sr. Siblings 1 Marital status Unmarried Children 2 School Legacy High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

What is 6ix9ine's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, 6ix9ine's net worth is reported to be $500,000. However, this figure indicates a substantial decrease from $8 million in 2021. The decline is attributed to his legal issues, controversies, lawsuits, and convictions, significantly impacting his earnings.

What does 69 the rapper do?

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and internet personality. He gained prominence in 2017 with Trippie Redd's Poles 1469 and his solo debut Gummo. His career continued with the release of the mixtape Day69 in 2018, featuring hits like Kooda, Keke, and Gotti on the Billboard Hot 100.

Maintaining success, Fefe with Nicki Minaj reached #3 on the Hot 100. His debut album, Dummy Boy, peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 in 2018. Subsequent releases, including singles Gooba and Trollz and his second album, TattleTales, contributed to his ongoing impact on the music scene.

Where does 6ix9ine get money from?

The rapper derives his income primarily from his music career, earning between $1 million and $3 million through record sales, concert tickets, album sales, and streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Merchandising sales contribute an additional $700,000 to $1 million, featuring branded clothing and accessories.

His live performances, with fees up to $500,000 per show, significantly boost his earnings. Record deals, including a confirmed $10 million deal with 10K Projects and partnerships like the $5 million live-streamed show with TMZ in 2020, further contribute to his substantial wealth.

Additionally, a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow for a virtual performance in 2020 showcases the diversification of his income streams.

Social media

The Trollz rapper earns from his music and cashes in on social media. On 6ix9ine's YouTube, he draws over 2.3 million daily viewers and boasts 21.1 million subscribers. This led to a staggering 5.7 billion video views and approximately $215,000 between February 2023 and May 2023.

The Instagram platform also contributes to 69's net worth. With 26.7 million followers, sponsored posts reportedly bring in $8,000 to $90,000. His posts pull in an average of 1.1 million likes and 29,000 comments per post.

6ix9ine's real estate

6ix9ine's house portfolio includes a residence on Long Island, New York. The grey, four-bedroom house showcases hardwood floors and updated bathrooms, boasting a $1.5 million price tag.

He transitioned from Lido Beach, Florida, to Water Mill in the Hamptons, leasing a property for $55,000 monthly. Although the property sold for $5 million in 2021, 6ix9ine's direct involvement still needs to be confirmed.

6ix9ine's cars

69 rapper boasts an impressive exotic car collection often showcased on social media. This includes a Lamborghini Aventador valued at $600,000, a Rolls Royce Wraith worth $330,000, a 2013 Bentley Continental GTC priced at $200,000, and a McLaren 720S valued at $350,000.

He acquired a Mercedes McLaren P1 for $2,000,000 after his prison release and a Rolls-Royce Ghost for $300,000.

6ix9ine's jewellery

6ix9ine's jewellery collection matches his vibrant persona, featuring notable five- to six-figure pieces. His array includes flashy chains, iced-out pendants, and rainbow-coloured grills. The 'My Little Pony' diamond chain is a standout piece valued at $750,000 to $950,000.

How much is 6ix9ine's chain worth?

His grills collection is estimated at $50,000, including a $300,000 pure diamond "Jigsaw" chain. What kind of watches does 69 wear? He owns a Rolex watch, a rainbow spinner, and 69 rings, collectively costing $400,000.

How did Tekashi69 become famous?

Tekashi69 became a sensation after releasing his debut track, GUMMO. His subsequent collaborations with A-listers like Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Offset, Tory Lanez, and Young Thug fueled his rising career.

Beyond his musical talents, his unique style, characterised by rainbow-coloured hair, teeth, and bold tattoos, played a significant role in establishing him as an online meme and internet celebrity.

Is 6ix9ine still rich?

6ix9ine is still rich, but his wealth is dwindling due to significant legal troubles. In 2018, he faced federal racketeering and firearms charges, resulting in a two-year prison sentence. Despite an early release in April 2020, ongoing legal issues have hindered his ability to perform live and secure endorsement deals, impacting his net worth.

How much money does 69 have left?

While 6ix9ine's net worth in 2024 is $500,000, he openly admitted financial struggles in March 2022. During a two-year career hold, he faced severe financial problems, citing no royalty income and an inability to generate money through touring.

His outstanding $10 million settlement from a Miami nightclub assault case poses a risk of asset auctioning, including his mansion and his luxury car, a Rolls Royce.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's net worth falling to $500,000 underscores the impact of his career due to illegal activities. However, there is no doubt about his talent as a rapper.

