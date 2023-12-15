Trevor Wallace's net worth: YouTuber's earnings and income

Trevor Wallace is an American comedian, actor, writer and YouTuber who has captured the attention of many with his relatable humour and infectious energy. From viral videos to sold-out shows, he has raised his career ranks to become one of the wealthiest content creators of the era. So, what is Trevor Wallace's net worth, and how did he make money?

Comedian Trevor Wallace at The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: UGC

Wallace’s net worth is impressive, reflecting his growing popularity and success. He has multiple income streams, contributing to his overall wealth thanks to his ability to create a unique niche that places him among the top players in the entertainment industry.

Trevor Wallace's profile summary

Full name Trevor Michael Wallace Nickname Trevor Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1992 Age 31 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Naperville, Illinois, USA Current residence Camarillo, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Jewish Alma mater Adolfo Camarillo High School, San Jose State University Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 180 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 144 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession YouTuber, comedian Net worth $5.37 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok YouTube

How old is Trevor Wallace?

Trevor Wallace at the Great Outdoor Comedy Festival. Photo: Ron Palmer

Source: UGC

Trevor Michael Wallace (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 30 December 1992 in Naperville, Illinois, USA, but grew up in Camarillo, California. He is Jewish.

After elementary school, Wallace attended Adolfo Camarillo High School before proceeding to San Jose State University. At the university, he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity.

What is Trevor Wallace’s net worth?

According to various sources, Trevor has an alleged net worth of $5.37 million in 2023. His income primarily stems from brand partnerships, sponsored content, merchandise sales and live performances.

How much does Trevor Wallace make? Below is a breakdown of the entertainer’s earnings.

Comedy career

Wallace made his career debut making short comic videos for the hosting platform Vine. Since 2018, he has worked for All Def Digital, regularly appearing on the All Def comedy YouTube series Great Taste.

In addition, Michael performs stand-up comedy in venues such as Zanies Comedy Club and Orpheum Theatre. His first 1-hour comedy special, Pterodactyl, premiered on Amazon Prime on 13 November 2023. What is Trevor Wallace’s income? His comedy gigs earn him an alleged $10,000 monthly.

YouTube star Trevor Wallace at the Jam In The Van in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: UGC

YouTube

Although Wallace began his YouTube journey in 2011, he only started uploading content consistently in 2018. As of this writing, his channel boasts 4.52 million subscribers. Trevor’s videos attract millions of views monthly.

Regarding ad monetization, YouTube channels typically earn between $3 to $7 per every thousand video views. Going by these figures, the content creator reportedly bags $80,000 per month from his self-titled channel.

TikTok

As of 2023, Trevor entertains 9.7 million followers on TikTok by making hilarious comedy videos. According to Influencer Marketing Hub, an account with the star’s number of videos, likes, and followers earns an estimated $15,523–23,284 per post, with an engagement rate of 6.32%.

Merchandise

The entertainer also earns income from selling T-shirts, hats and other items from his clothing line, Stay Twisted INC. The products are sold through a full-service merchandise company called Killer Merch.

Brand endorsements and sponsorships

Trevor Wallace at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Centre in Ventura, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: UGC

Michael’s rising popularity has caught the attention of various brands looking to advertise through him and his brand. This not only earns him additional income but also expands his fanbase.

Trevor Wallace's net worth is a testament to his natural talent and zeal. With his unique blend of anecdotal comedic and observational styles, he has made a name for himself in the comedy world.

READ MORE: Blackpink's net worth in 2024: How much each member makes

Briefly.co.za published interesting facts about the South Korean girl group Blackpink. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group is regarded as the biggest girl group worldwide.

Blackpink has won various accolades, including People’s Choice Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Their net worth has increased steadily over the years to rank them among the wealthiest groups in the world.

Source: Briefly News