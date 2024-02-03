Tom MacDonald's net worth: How much does the rapper earn?

Tom MacDonald is a Canadian songwriter, rapper and former professional wrestler. He has captured the attention of many with his relatable lyrics. In 2021, MacDonald made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his single Fake Woke. With this popularity, many of his fans are curious about his wealth. So, what is Tom MacDonald's net worth, and how did he make money?

MacDonald's net worth is impressive, reflecting his growing popularity and success. He has multiple income streams, contributing to his overall wealth thanks to his ability to create a unique niche that places him among the top players in the entertainment industry.

Tom MacDonald's profile summary

Full name Thomas MacDonald Famous as Tom MacDonald Other names T Mac, TMax, Allstar Gender Male Date of birth 21 September 1988 Age 35 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 174 Body measurements in inches 44-32-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Nova Rockafeller Mother Lee Ann MacDonald Sibling Emily MacDonald Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, former professional wrestler Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Tom MacDonald?

Tom MacDonald (aged 35 as of 2024) was born on 21 September 1988 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The rapper’s mother, Lee Ann, raised him alongside his sister Emily MacDonald.

Have you ever wondered why Tom has an Emily tattoo? The body art is symbolic of the great relationship the siblings share.

What is Tom MacDonald’s net worth in 2024?

According to various sources, Tom has an alleged net worth of $3 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties, concert tours, merchandise sales and various endorsement deals.

Tom MacDonald’s net worth trend

The singer’s dedicated fan base and ability to resonate with audiences contributed to his financial success. Below is a breakdown of his net worth since 2019, a testament to his natural talent and zeal.

Year Net worth 2019 $2.3 million 2020 $2.4 million 2021 $2.5 million 2022 $2.6 million 2023 $2.8 million 2024 $3 million

How does Tom MacDonald make his money?

The Fake Woke star generates his income from various endeavours. Here is a glimpse of some of her revenue-generating channels:

Music streaming

Operating as an independent artist allows MacDonald to bag more music streaming revenue than other creatives under record labels. According to the Spotify royalty calculator, artists earn between $0.003-$0.005 per stream. With an average of 482,170 daily streams, Tom pockets an estimated $2,107.08 in royalties.

Musical tours

The songwriter consistently sells out large-scale shows across North America. The revenue generated through ticket sales during these live performances is considerable.

YouTube Ads

As of 2024, Tom’s YouTube channel boasts 4.33 million subscribers. His music videos and diverse content attract millions of views monthly, translating into substantial income through strategic ad placements.

Brand deals and endorsements

While selectively engaging in partnerships, the hip-hop star has secured brand deals and endorsements with high-end companies such as Black Rifle Coffee Company and Bang Energy, further diversifying his income streams.

Merchandise sales

The entertainer’s thriving online merchandise store, deals in apparel, branded items and accessories. Tom MacDonald’s merch contributes substantially to his overall revenue.

Tom MacDonald’s career

MacDonald debuted as a professional wrestler under the ring name Allstar. He practised this for six years before following his passion for music. Tom began rapping in 2016 at the age of 18. He gained notoriety in February 2018 after releasing the single Dear Rappers.

Tom MacDonald’s songs

Tom MacDonald’s discography is magnificent. He is known for making tunes with lyrics that mostly touch on contemporary societal issues. Here are some of his major hits:

WhiteBoy (2018)

(2018) I Wish (2019)

(2019) Everybody Hates Me (2019)

(2019) Sober (2020)

(2020) People So Stupid (2020)

(2020) Brainwashed (2021)

(2021) Propaganda (2021)

(2021) Best Rapper Ever (2021)

(2021) Clown World (2021)

(2021) Cancelled (2021)

(2021) Dear Slim (2021)

(2021) Names (2022)

(2022) Whiteboyz (2022)

(2022) The System (2022)

(2022) American Flags (2023)

Where is Tom MacDonald now?

The star currently resides in California with his girlfriend, Nova Rockafeller, a fellow rapper. They have been dating since 2017 and even have a punk band together named GFBF. So, where does Tom MacDonald live in California? The duo resides in Los Angeles, pursuing their musical careers.

Tom MacDonald’s net worth is a testament to the impact he has made through music and various entrepreneurial endeavours. As the star continues to navigate the ever-evolving entertainment industry, he remains a compelling force, leaving an indelible mark on both charts and the hearts of his fans.

