Steph Curry's net worth today: Deals, salary, house, contracts

Wardell Stephen Curry II is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is widely considered the greatest shooter and one of the greatest players of all time. With a career spanning over a decade, most of Steph’s fans are curious about how much he has amassed from his career. So, how much is Steph Curry's net worth?

NBA player Steph Curry in a black coat and white pull neck sweater (L). Steph Curry in a black coat, black bow tie and white shirt (R). Photo: ABC, Miikka Skaffari (modified by author)

Born on 14 March 1988 in Akron, Ohio, Curry has been a cornerstone player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA since being drafted in 2009. He has won numerous accolades, including multiple NBA championships and NBA All-Star selections. Beyond the court, Curry is also a successful entrepreneur involved in various business ventures and philanthropy. Take a look at his career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Steph Curry's profile summary

Full name Wardell Stephen Curry II Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States Current residence Atherton, San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Dell Curry Mother Sonya Curry Siblings Seth, Sydel Marital status Married Wife Ayesha Curry Children 3 High School Charlotte Christian College Davidson Net worth $100.4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Steph Curry's net worth today?

How much money is Steph Curry worth? Steph is an American professional basketball player, brand endorser and venture capital investor. According to Forbes, Steph's net worth is $100.4 million. He has almost entirely earned his wealth from his salaries by playing for the NBA.

How did Steph Curry make his money?

The basketball star has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams. Here is a glimpse of some of his revenue-generating channels.

Top-5 facts about Steph Curry. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images (modified by author)

NBA salary and contracts

A substantial portion of Steph's earnings comes from his NBA salary. He has earned approximately $130 million for around ten successful years in the league. In 2017, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, which was worth over $200 million. This contract made him the highest-paid player in the NBA at that time.

In 2021, the NBA player signed a $215 million, four-year contract extension with the Warriors through the 2025-2026 season. Stephen Curry's salary per season is as follows:

2022–2023: $48 million

2023–2024: $51.9 million

2024–2025: $55.7 million

2025–2026: $59.6 million

Endorsements

The NBA star has secured numerous endorsement deals with major brands, contributing significantly to his net worth. He has partnered with multiple brands such as Under Armour, Nissan Motor, Rakuten, Nike, and TCL's line of "Palm" phones.

Regarding the Palm device, Steph is a leading investor intimately involved with testing and development. The NBA star has his own brand of sneakers and athletic wear with Under Armour.

In November 2020, Under Armour announced the launch of Curry Brand as part of its strategy to rival Nike's Jordan Brand. In March 2023, he signed a long-term extension with the apparel company in March 2023.

Stephen Curry at FedExForum on 3 May 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford (modified by author)

Business ventures

The star has ventured into business and investment opportunities. In 2017, he established SC30, a company that oversees his investments and brand collaborations. He has also invested in a tech firm in San Francisco, known as the Mos and Guild Education.

Curry also operates his own production company called Unanimous Media. In May 2023, the basketball player launched his line of bourbon, Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Steph has also invested in other companies, including Oxygen, a company that delivers products to relieve muscle soreness and Tonal, a smart home gym startup.

Steph Curry's real estate

In 2015, Steph Curry acquired a residence in Walnut, California, for $3.2 million. Subsequently, he owned a property in Alamo, California, purchased it in 2016 for $5.775 million and sold it in January 2019 for $6.3 million.

In September 2019, Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, invested $31 million in a new residence in Atherton, California. This three-story, 7,500-square-foot mansion on 1.2 acres boasted a detached garage and a separate guest house. The property, purchased in brand-new condition, was sold by the Currys in September 2021 for $31.15 million.

In December 2020, the couple acquired an 18,000-square-foot mansion on two acres in Atherton for $30 million. Additionally, in July 2022, the Currys purchased a residence in Winter Park, Florida, for $2.1 million.

Stephen Curry posing for photos on the red carpet at 16th Street Station on 1 April 2019 in Oakland, California. Photo: Kelly Sullivan (modified by author)

How old is Steph Curry?

The American professional basketball player is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 March 1988 in Akron, Ohio, United States.

How much does Steph Curry make per year?

As of 2024, Steph Curry’s annual salary is a whopping $43.8 million.

How much did Steph Curry sign his first contract for?

The NBA player signed the NBA's first $200 million contract in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors. In 2021, he signed a $215 million, four-year contract extension.

Who is richer, Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry?

As two highly successful NBA athletes, Steph and Kevin Durant have accumulated substantial wealth throughout their illustrious careers. In this aspect, Stephen Curry has surpassed his former teammate, boasting a net worth of $100.4 million compared to Kevin Durant's accumulated net worth of $89.1 million.

How much is Steph Curry paid?

With three years left on his four-year contract extension, Stephen Curry will make an estimated $55.7 million in the 2024–2025 season and $59.6 million in the 2025–2026 season.

Steph Curry's net worth is allegedly $100.4 million at the time of writing. He has accumulated his significant net worth through various income streams, including his NBA salary, endorsements, contracts and various business ventures.

