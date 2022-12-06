Zulekha Haywood is a skilled entrepreneur, consultant, and business analyst with experience working with many enterprises, including cosmetic manufacturers. She is the daughter of the supermodel Iman and Spencer Haywood, a famous former Olympian and NBA player.

The business lady is the sole child of former NBA star Spencer Haywood and supermodel Iman and was only nine years of age when her parents separated. Exactly who is Iman's daughter and what is unique about her?

Zulekha Haywood's bio and profile summary

Full name Zulekha Haywood Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 1978 Age 44 years (2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Mother Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid (Iman) Father Spencer Haywood Siblings 5 Relationship status Married Husband Jason Young Children 1 High School Mercy High School University Michigan State University Profession Accountant, business analyst Facebook Zulekha Young

How old is Iman's daughter?

The celebrity's child was born on 5 July 1978. Zulekha is 44 years of age in 2022 and was born and raised in New York. She is African-American of Somali descent with American citizenship. She is famous due to her parents' celebrity status.

Did Spencer Haywood and Iman have a child together?

Spencer Haywood and Iman welcomed their daughter Zulekha in 1978 and have since separated. Zulekha Haywood's parents divorced in 1987. The sole child of Spencer and Iman has three step-siblings, Nikiah, Isis, and Shaakira, who are all related to her father. Her mother has a child named Alexandria Zahra Jones with her late husband, David Bowie.

Education

After graduating from Mercy High School, Zulekha enrolled at Michigan State University for her undergraduate studies, where she earned a BA in Human Resource Management.

What does Zulekha Haywood do?

As of 2022, Zulekha resides in Wichita, Kansas, and works as a procurement coordinator at Koch Industries. She is a certified business analyst who has previously worked with several cosmetic companies, including Iman Cosmetics.

With over ten years of professional marketing expertise, the daughter of Iman became a seasoned strategist. She was promoted to accountant manager in 2002 and later took on the role of revenue and demand planning manager.

Spencer Haywood's daughter worked as a senior business analyst and brand manager at Jay Manuel Beauty. She also worked as a strategic sourcing analyst for Portu Sunberg, a brand agency, for eight months before leaving in 2016.

Is Zulekha married?

Jason Young and Zulekha Haywood married in 2016. Her husband is a businessman and a restaurateur.

Lavinia Rose Young's parents

After barely one year of marriage, Jason and Haywood welcomed their first child in 2017.

Lavinia Rose Young's age

In 2022, Lavinia celebrated her 5th birthday. She was born on 14 August 2017. Young's height and weight is not known.

Who is Iman's granddaughter?

Lavinia Rose Young's birth was announced on her grandmother, Iman's official Facebook page. The caption read: 'Meet Lavinia Rose Young! My daughter Zulekha and her husband Jason's new born baby girl. Nana loves you!'

Rose predominantly appears on Iman's social media pages. Her adoring grandmother has often shared photos of her ever since she was barely a year old, especially on Instagram.

Why is Spencer Haywood in the Hall of Fame?

During the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, Zulekha's father helped the United States win the gold medal, which increased his fame. Haywood was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 with 14,592 career points and 7,038 career rebounds.

Who is Spencer Haywood's wife?

The basketball player's first wife was Iman Abdulmajid, also known as Iman, who was a model. When they divorced in 1987, he married Linda Haywood, his second wife, in 1990. Iman, originally from Somalia, has modelled for various fashion designers, and she was married to rock musician David Bowie in 1992.

Zulekha Haywood's height

With a height of 5 feet, 6 inches, and a weight of 61 kg, the daughter of the world famous model is getting her physique back after struggling with weight issues. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Zulekha Haywood's net worth

The accountant is estimated to be worth $4.8 million, wealth accumulated by running a family business. Her mother, Iman has a reported net worth of $200 million. Her father, Spencer has an approximate worth of $3 million.

Where is Spencer Haywood now?

The 73-year-old man currently resides in Las Vegas, playing golf and participating in several humanitarian activities. He is occasionally photographed with his daughter, especially during birthday ceremonies.

Like her mother, Zulekha Haywood is a prosperous businesswoman and entrepreneur. She began her career as an accountant for her mother's cosmetic company, Iman Cosmetics. She received her well-deserved promotion and was made manager of revenue and demand planning.

