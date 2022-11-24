Adam Neumann is a prominent Israeli-American businessman who co-founded the hugely successful WeWork platform with Miguel McKelvey in 2010 and was the acting CEO from inception until 2019. He gathered much public interest during that time, including surrounding his family. Here, we discuss what we know about one of his children, daughter Elle Neumann.

Adam is the former CEO of the largely successful start-up business, ‘WeWork’. Photo: Ryan Muir

Source: Getty Images

Since Adam left his position at WeWork, he has conceptualised a company called Flow, which is focused on the residential real estate market. He seems to be keeping a low profile these days, and little is known about his children. But here is a summary of what we know about Elle before we detail more about the family's life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Elle Neumann Nickname Elle Birthplace Undisclosed location in America Religious beliefs Judaism Current residence Greenwich Village, New York City, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Parents Adam and Rebekah Neumann Siblings Five siblings (names unknown) Native language English

Very little was known about his family before he stepped away from the start-up that made him famous, but he has made a more concerted effort to keep his family out of the family life since then. But, more is known about his wife, Rebekah. Here are more details about both his children and his wife.

Elle Neumann’s age

There are no online reports or disclosure about her age, but she is known to be in her preadolescence or still a child.

Elle Neumann’s parents

Her parents are Adam Neumann and Rebekah Neumann. Her mother is a businesswoman who worked at WeWork as a chief brand and impact officer while overseeing the company's education program WeGrow. She left in 2019 when her husband did.

The couple met randomly at a party in New York, where Adam asked her out on a date. It was not long before they married on 9 October 2008, and they have been going strong ever since.

For those wondering, Rebekah Neumann’s father is Bob Paltrow, a businessman who spent time in prison for tax evasion. She and famous actress Gwyneth Paltrow are first cousins.

Much remains unknown about the entrepreneur’s family life, especially his children. Photo: Rebecca Smeyne

Source: Getty Images

Elle Neumann’s siblings

She is one of six children, including twins in the family. But besides that, there is nothing else known about her siblings.

Elle Neumann’s career

Since she is still a child, she is not working. Her educational background is also not known.

Elle Neumann’s Instagram

She does not have social media as she is too young. For those curious, Rebekah Neumann’s Instagram also does not seem to exist.

The family may be laying low, but they seem to be thriving under their more private lifestyle and a new, well-received start-up that they can focus on.

READ ALSO: Who is Brooke Burns' daughter Declan Welles? All you need to know

Briefly.co.za wrote about another celebrity child, Declan Welles. She is the daughter of entertainment couple Brooke Burns and Gavin O'Connor.

The article details her full biography, including her siblings and educational background.

Source: Briefly News