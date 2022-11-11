Michael Miccoli’s bio: age, family, height, movies list, social media, net worth

Michael Miccoli is a young actor hailing from the United States of America. He is famous as Noah Flynn, a role he played in the comedy romance film The Kissing Booth. Despite his young age, the child actor has been applauded for his exceptional talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

To the left, Michael Miccoli in Kissing Booth 1. To the right, Jacob Elordi, Joey King, and Joel Courtney. Photo: @thekissingboothnetflix (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Indeed, some things are inborn. Michael Miccoli appeared in The Kissing Booth at a tender age, and he made acting seem so easy. He demonstrated exceptional acting skills, leaving many in awe. As a result, his fans are eagerly waiting to see him regularly on the big screens.

Birth name Michael Miccoli Gender Male Date of birth 15 March 2010 Age 12 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 4’2” Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 60 Weight in kilograms 27 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Hobbies Playing, eating Profession Actor Net worth $60,000

Who is Miccoli Michael?

He is an American child actor. The actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is presumably staying in LA with his parents. Michael Miccoli's parents are supportive of their child’s acting talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Miccoli Michael holds American citizenship and is of white ethnicity. Unfortunately, information about his siblings, if any, is unavailable in the public domain. The names of his parents also remain unknown.

How old is Miccoli Michael?

As of 2022, Michael Miccoli's age is 12 years. The actor was born on 15 March 2010, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What movies has Michael Miccoli been in?

Michael Miccoli's movie list is not that long as yet. He made his acting debut in 2018 in the film, The Kissing Booth. In the film, he stars as Noah Flynn. Actors Jacob Elordi and Chase Dallas also play the character. In 2021, he also appeared in The Kissing Booth 3, playing the same role.

Michael Miccoli's net worth

The child actor has an alleged net worth of $60,000. He has amassed this fortune starring in The Kissing Booth franchise.

Michael Miccoli's height and weight

The actor is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. He weighs around 60 pounds or 27 kilograms. Additionally, he has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael Miccoli's social media presence

Michael, the actor who played Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth is not on any social media platform. It also makes sense because he is only 12 years of age. There are several accounts bearing his name on the platforms.

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the American child actor.

Is Michael Miccoli real? Yes. However, some fans assume he is the younger brother of Jacob Elordi because they share the same role in the film. How tall is Michael Miccoli? The child actor stands at 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall. Is Michael Miccoli on Instagram? The young actor is not on Instagram. He is also not available on Facebook, TikTok, or Twitter.

Michael Miccoli is a promising child actor. He has demonstrated to the world that he has all it takes to become the best actor in the future. Currently, he is focussing on his studies. Additionally, he does not enjoy being in the limelight, making it challenging to know more about him.

READ ALSO: Are Kenn Whitaker and Forest Whitaker twins? Everything to know

Briefly has the answers! Kenneth Dwayne Whitaker, known as Kenn Whitaker, is a renowned American actor. He is known for roles in Most Wanted, Bulworth, Life, and Last Days.

Since 2001, he has gone under the grid, and little is known about his whereabouts or current works. But the major question fans have been asking is if Kenn and Forest Whitaker are twins.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News