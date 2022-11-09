Are Kenn Whitaker and Forest Whitaker twins? Everything to know

Kenneth Dwayne Whitaker, better known as Kenn Whitaker, is a famous former American TV actor. He has played different roles in movies like Most Wanted, Bulworth, Life, and Last Days. But since 2001, little is known about his whereabouts or what he has been up to. Besides, netizens have been asking whether Kenn Whitaker and Forest Whitaker are twins.

Hollywood is a place where many aspiring entertainers have dreams of making it big. Even when two aspiring actors come from the same household, there is a big chance that one will make it while the other has to remain in the shadow of their relative. That is the case with Kenn Whitaker and his older brother Forest Whitaker.

Kenn Whitaker's profiles & bio

Full name Kenneth Dwayne Whitaker Date of birth June 8, 1963 Age 59 years (2022) Birthplace Longview, Texas Country America Height 5'9" Weight 78 kg Occupation Actor Nationality American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Gemini Siblings Forest, Damon and Deborah Parents Forest Steven Jr. and Laura Francis Smith Hobbies Travelling Net worth $1 million

How old is Kenn Whitaker?

Kenn was born on June 8, 1963, in Longview, Texas, USA. Whitaker's age is 59 years as of 2022. According to Astrologers, his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Kenn Whitaker's family

His parents are Forest Steven Jr, an insurance salesman and Laura Francis Smith, a special education teacher. Kenn Whitaker's siblings are two brothers named Forest and Damon and a sister named Deborah Whitaker. They were raised in Carson, California, and the family relocated when Kenn and his brother were young.

Kenn Whitaker's education

Kenn started his elementary schooling at Palisades Charter High School, Palisades, CA. He later enrolled on college to pursue acting. Even though he was an average student, he was passionate about acting.

Are Kenn and Forest Whitaker twins?

Due to their uncanny resemblance, fans thought the two brothers were twins. However, that is not the case. Kenn is almost two years younger than his similar-looking brother.

Kenn Whitaker's twin brother

His twin brother is Forest Whitaker, born on July 15, 1961. He is an American actor, producer and director best known for his roles in the films The Last King of Scotland and Bird. He appeared in other acclaimed movies such as Good Morning Vietnam, Platoon, Panic Room, and The Way of the Samurai.

His performance as Cecil Gaines in Lee Daniel's The Butler in 2013 earned him the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and other awards and nominations. The film remains one of the greatest critical and commercial successes to date.

He is also a philanthropist and an activist. In 2012, he established a non-governmental organization, Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI). The WPDI executes peace-building programs in communities worldwide affected by conflicts.

Kenn Whitaker's career

Forest played a big role in inspiring his younger brother to pursue acting. After college, Kenn took on minor roles, and his first role was in 1997 in the film Most Wanted, and he was only allowed to play as a bus guard. Since his debut in the minor role, he has landed other significant roles.

Which shows has Kenn Whitaker played in?

In 1993, he made his on-screen debut on a TV show known as strapping, and in 1999, he appeared in Life. He has also featured in other TV series like Tracey Takes On and Party of Five in minor and non-recurring roles.

What movie did Kenn Whitaker play in?

Following his impressive performances in minor roles, he landed significant roles such as the Last Days and The Theory of the Leisure Class. Fans commended his performances but sadly, he has not been acting since his 2001 appearance as Ben Forchet in Last Days.

Kenn Whitaker's movies list

1993: Strapped

1997: Most Wanted

1998: Tracey Takes On

1998: Bulworth

1999: Party of Five

2001: The Theory of the Leisure Class

2001: Last Days

Facts about Kenn Whitaker

He was born in Texas, USA, but relocated to Los Angeles for greener pastures.

He comes from a hard-working family, and his siblings are in the entertainment scene.

The film Life , played in 1999, made him famous. He played the character of Isaac.

, played in 1999, made him famous. He played the character of Isaac. His life has inspired and encouraged many people, especially aspiring actors.

He is well-known as Forest's brother and not known for his works.

He is a low-key celebrity and shies away from the media space.

Despite not appearing in movies for the longest time, he still receives much love from fans.

He does not have any known social media accounts.

What is Kenn Whitaker's net worth?

His net worth is estimated at $1 million. Despite his short stint in the entertainment business, his net worth must have benefitted from all the movies he has appeared in. He has different sources of income, but acting is his primary source of income. His brother, Forest, has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Above is everything to know about Kenn Whitaker, a former actor. He loves a quiet life and remains off-grid and far away from social media. He is known to be a kind and humble man who does not prefer the glitz and glam of today's world.

