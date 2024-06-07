Richard Pryor's children: Meet all 7 kids of the famous comedian

Richard Pryor was a prominent American stand-up comedian, actor, and writer. He was renowned for his sharp wit and regarded as one of the all-time greatest stand-up comedians worldwide. He left a legacy in the entertainment scene, but this has only fuelled people’s desire to know more about her personal details. For instance, who are Richard Pryor's children?

Richard Pryor dressed in a light-coloured shirt and tie (L). The comedian during a stage show (R). Photo: Bob Riha Jr, Fotos International (modified by author)

Richard Pryor began his career in the early 1960s by performing clean comedy in the style of Bill Cosby. His influence extended beyond the stage; he wrote for TV shows and films like Silver Streak and Stir Crazy. The legendary comedian is a father of seven children.

Richard Pryor's profile summary

Richard Pryor’s family

The legendary comedian, whose birth name is Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor, was born in Peoria, Illinois, United States. He grew up in a brothel run by his grandmother, Marie Carter. His father, LeRoy "Buck Carter" Pryor, was a former boxer, and his mother was Gertrude L.

Who are Richard Pryor's children?

The late American comedian’s children are Richard Pryor Jr., Elizabeth, Rain, Steven, Franklin, Kelsey, and Renee Pryor. Below is everything you need to know about them.

1. Renée Pryor

Renée is Richard Pryor's first child. She was born on 20 July 1957 in Peoria, Illinois, United States. She is 66 years old as of June 2024 and was born to the comedian when he was just 16 years old. Renée’s mother is Richard Pryor’s then-girlfriend named Susan.

Richard Pryor's oldest child maintains a private life, resulting in scarce public details about her career or personal pursuits.

2. Richard Pryor Jr.

Richard Pryor Jr. at Peoria Riverfront Museum (L). The actor in a dark outfit (R). Photo: @richardpryorjr on Instagram (modified by author)

Richard Pryor Jr. is the late comedian’s eldest son. He was born on 10 April 1962 in Peoria, Illinois, United States, making him 62 years old as of June 2024. His mother is the late comedian’s first wife, Patricia Price.

Richard Pryor’s son is an actor, singer, and author. He has performed in numerous theatrical productions and has written a memoir titled In a Pryor Life, which details his experiences growing up as the son of a famous comedian and his struggles with addiction and recovery.

3. Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor

Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor in a library (L). The American professor taking a selfie (R). Photo: @bigmama.e.s.p on Facebook, @pryorhistories on Instagram (Modified by author)

Elizabeth Anne is Richard Pryor’s daughter, who was born on 24 April 1967 in New York City, United States. Her mother is Maxine Anderson. As of 2024, Elizabeth is 57 years old.

Richard Pryor’s daughter, Elizabeth, is a historian and educator. She holds a PhD in American History and is an associate professor at Smith College, where she specialises in African-American history and the study of slavery and the Civil War.

4. Rain Pryor

Richard Pryor's daughter, Rain Pryor, with braided hair. Photo: @rainpryor on Instagram (modified by author)

Rain was born on 16 July 1969 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her mother is Pryor's second wife, Shelley Bonus. As of June 2024, she is 54 years old. Her mother was a Jewish go-go dancer, and she was raised with her Jewish maternal grandparents.

Rain Pryor is a dynamic speaker, spokesperson, actress, singer, writer, comedian, and producer. She is best known for her one-woman show Fried Chicken and Latkes, which explores her experiences growing up biracial. The actress has also appeared in various television shows and films and has written a memoir titled Jokes My Father Never Taught Me.

According to her IMDb profile, some of her notable films and TV shows in which she has been featured include Head of the Class, The Night Watchmen, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Rude Awakening, A Comedy of Horrors, Volume 1, and The New N Word in the Classroom.

5. Steven Michael Pryor

Steven Michael Pryor with his wife and two kids (L). Steven with his son Roman at Sea World (R). Photo: @steven.pryor.3154 on Facebook (modified by author)

Steven Michael Pryor (born on 14 November 1984) is 39 years old as of 2024. His mother, Flynn Belaine, was the legendary comedian's fifth wife. Steven Pryor has maintained a low profile, and there is limited public information available about him.

6. Franklin Pryor

Richard Pryor wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt (L). The comedian sitting against a dark wall (R). Photo: @mason.pryor.927 (modified by author)

Franklin Pryor (born on 29 April 1987) is the legendary comedian’s youngest son. He is 37 years old as of April 2024. Franklin was born to Pryor's then-girlfriend, Geraldine Mason. He studied at Central State University and currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like his father, Franklin is a stand-up comedian whose stage name is Mason Pryor.

7. Kelsey Pryor

Kelsey Pryor wearing large hoop earrings (L). The entrepreneur wearing sunglasses (R). Photo: @misskelsp on Facebook (modified by author)

Kelsey Pryor (born on 25 October 1987) is the late comedian’s youngest child. She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to Pryor's fifth wife, Flynn Belaine. As of June 2024, Kelsey is 36 years old. She is an entrepreneur who owns the Pryor Clothing brand, which sells clothing such as short-sleeve shirts and blouses. The entrepreneur resides in Boca Raton, Florida.

What do Richard Pryor's kids do?

Some of the legendary comedian’s children, like Kelsey, Steven Pryor, and Renée, live a private life. However, others like Richard Pryor Jr., an actor, singer, and author; Elizabeth Pryor, a historian and professor at Smith College; Rain Pryor, an actress, comedian, and author; and Franklin, a stand-up comedian.

How many biological children did Richard Pryor have?

The late American stand-up comedian had seven biological children.

Did Richard Pryor leave any money to his children?

Richard Pryor’s kids received some money, but the exact details are not available in the public domain.

Did Richard Pryor have a son?

Yes, the late comedian had three sons: Richard Pryor Jr., Steven Pryor, and Franklin Pryor.

Who did Richard Pryor leave his estate to?

Richard Pryor left the majority of his estate to his widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor.

Some of Richard Pryor's children have followed in his footsteps in the entertainment industry. However, others have chosen different paths, and many maintain a relatively private life away from the public spotlight.

