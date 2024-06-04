Sambulo (The Wife): Meet Sipho Ndlovu, the talented actor behind the role

The Wife is one of South Africa's most beloved telenovelas, with a mix of drama and suspense at every turn. Sambulo from The Wife is one character that captivates audiences and brings the storyline to life. Sambulo from The Wife's real name is Sipho Ndlovu, an actor who shows much promise in the entertainment world. What do we know about the talented actor behind the role?

Sambulo from The Wife’s real name is Photo: Oupa Bopape and @spholaricky on Instagram (modified by author)

Sipho has some prior acting experience, but his role in Showmax's The Wife shot him to superstardom through its immense popularity. The Wife was Showmax's first telenovela, breaking Uthando Lodumo's record for the most first-day views on the streaming platform. Sipho Ndlovu’s biography is summarised before we further detail the actor's on-screen successes and personal life.

Sambulo (The Wife)'s bio summary

Full name Full name Nickname ‘Sphola Ricky' Date of birth 1986 (month and date unknown) Age 38 years old in 2024 Birthplace Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Hair colour Eye colour Dark brown Parents Patrick Mphiwa Ndlovu and Grace Madigage Profession Actor, musician, voice-over artist, MC, and brand ambassador Education University of Limpopo Native language Fluent in Sepedi, isiZulu, and Siswati Net worth $300,000 (unconfirmed) Social media Instagram

Sambulo from The Wife is a member of the crime family and one of four Zulu brothers. He is considered the strong, silent type and a sharpshooter who makes decisions to shield his family, usually without consulting others on his choices first. Sambulo is the youngest of his siblings, who include Nkosana, Nqoba, and Mqhele. What do we know about the man behind the on-screen character?

Sipho Ndlovu’s age

Various online sources report the talented actor was born in 1986, but the month and date are unconfirmed. This makes Sambulo from The Wife's age 38 in 2024.

Where is Sipho Ndlovu from?

Sipho Ndlovu is from Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa. In 2016, he left his quiet hometown to pursue his dream of working in entertainment in the City of Gold.

Sipho Ndlovu was born in 1986 and is 38 years old in 2024. Photo: @spholaricky on Instagram (modified by author)

Sipho Ndlovu's education

Sipho Ndlovu registered with the University of Limpopo in 2006 for a BA in Communications. He majored in Media Studies. Before he graced TV screens, Sipho worked in the communications division within the Department of Community, Safety and Liaison in Nelspruit.

He remained in the position for several years before moving to Johannesburg to pursue his acting passion. He also attended various acting classes in 2006 and 2007.

Sipho Ndlovu's profession

Although Sipho is best known for his role as Sambulo in The Wife, this is not his only role in a hit series. According to his official website, he got a big break in the acting world when appearing in Side Dish Dilemma. Sipho played the role of Zolile in the four-episode series on SABC 1 to critical acclaim.

Additionally, he has starred in a Danish series named Liberty and has memorable roles in The Queen, Omen, Isibaya, Ikani, Muvhango, Deep City, and Isipho. Besides his successful acting career, Sipho is a multifaceted entertainer, musician, voice-over artist, MC, and brand ambassador.

Regarding his musical career, Sipho dabbles in the Amapiano genre, releasing a song called Amathanga Amhlophe on various streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify. Of his growing career, Sipho is quoted on his website as stating:

'In life, I believe you should try different things and you must also have Something to fall back on and not put all your eggs in one basket. I have had Hard times in life, but I have managed to overcome them.'

Career struggles

Although Sipho succeeded in pursuing his acting dream, it was not always smooth sailing; speaking to TimesLIVE, the actor discussed how the road to stardom was sometimes rocky. Sipho expressed:

'Looking back in 2016, before The Wife, I came to Joburg and things didn't go well. But that year I was networking and gathering contacts to know which agency would be good for me, which one I can work with. It was not easy and I went back home. Then in February 2017 I came back to Joburg.'

Sipho further elaborated that he needed time to rethink his approach to acting to effectively pursue his dreams and ensure he was as prepared as possible. Still speaking to TimesLIVE, Sipho said:

'I came back with a clear mind that I know what I want, I know which techniques I will apply while I audition, so that it becomes easy to get the roles. I also I came back with the tools to give to the agent that I will sign with. An agent cannot work with you well if you do not give them the tools that they can use to put you out there.'

Sipho Ndlovu, pictured with Mondi Makhoba, is fluent in Sepedi, isiZulu, and Siswati. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Is Sambulo alive in season three of The Wife?

Sambulo is a fan favourite for those who watch The Wife regularly. Fans were shocked when his character presumably died in season two after the taxi he was inside went up in flames. However, some fans suspected the character may have survived against all odds.

Did Sambulo die in The Wife? Showmax Stories explained that Sambulo is alive in The Wife's third season. When he sees them again, he explains to his brothers that he escaped the taxi before it exploded. Sambulo is now on a path of vengeance, which will unfold in season three.

What does Sambulo mean?

Fans of the hit Showmax series The Wife wonder what the actor Sipho's on-screen character Sambulo means. The Meaning of Names reports that the name means 'Revelations'.

Sipho Ndlovu's home language

The talented South African actor is multi-lingual. Speaking to The South African, Sipho expressed that apart from being fluent in Sepedi and isiZulu, he is also fluent in Siswati. Sipho told The South African:

'I am actually fluent in Siswati. I grew up in Witbank (Emalahleni) and the town is populated by all the tribes and I had the opportunity to learn all the languages spoken there and become multi-lingual.'

Sipho Ndlovu’s net worth

An authority source has not confirmed the actor's net worth. However, most online reports state Sambulo from The Wife's net worth as $300,000.

Social media profiles

You can follow the skilled actor on his various social media profiles, including his Instagram page, which has 77K followers as of May 31, 2024. You can also find him on his personal Facebook account under his full name, , with over 5,000 friends.

Sipho Ndlovu's role as Sambulo (The Wife) may have made him a household name. However, the talented actor is a multifaceted entertainer with various skills and notable acting roles.

