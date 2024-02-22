Who is Nhlanhla Kunene, aka Tsiki Tsiki from Adulting?

Nhlanhla Kunene became a household name in South Africa after his critically acclaimed performance in the Showmax original series Adulting. He plays Eric alongside stars like Thembinkosi Mthembu, Luthando Mthembu, and Thabiso Rummusi. Kunene often portrays gangsta characters, but he is nothing like them in real life.

Nhlanhla Kunene during a scene on the Showmax series Adulting. Photo: @nhlanhla_kunene_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Nhlanhla comes from a humble background. He has nurtured his acting talents since his school days, often participating in school plays and industrial community theatre projects.

Full name Nhlanhla Kunene Year of birth 1994/1995 Age Around 29 years in 2024 Place of birth Emnambithi, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Languages English and isiZulu Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in meters 1.76 m Height in feet and inches 5 feet 9 inches Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Siblings Three Education Wits University (Drama but dropped out), Duma Ndlovu Academy Profession Actor Known for His role as Eric in Adulting on Showmax Social media Instagram

Who is Nhlanhla Kunene?

Nhlanhla Kunene is an upcoming South African actor best known for his role as Eric or Tsiki Tsiki from Adulting on Showmax. He began his career in theatre before landing minor roles on prominent television shows like Muvhango and The River.

He got his big break when he joined the cast of Lavish on Mzansi Magic. In the series, he portrays Jabu, a gangsta who is not serious about life but loves his girlfriend.

His career has skyrocketed since joining Adulting (2023 to date) as one of the lead acts. His character on the show is a gangster who loves his daughter. He previously said that he never thought he would be the breakout star of the Showmax series because of its star-packed cast.

I initially thought the attention would be on Bonga because Thembinkosi is an amazing actor...So, I was shocked when people started embracing Eric, and that even women found him appealing, despite his rough, ghetto background. I didn't expect it at all.

Top 5 facts actor Adulting actor Nhlanhla Kunene. Photo: @youthvillagesa on X (modified by author)

How old is Nhlanhla Kunene?

Actor Nhlanhla Kunene's age in 2024 is around 29 years old. He was born around 1994/1995 but has yet to reveal his exact date of birth.

Nhlanhla Kunene was raised by a single mother

The Adulting actor grew up alongside three older siblings in Emnambithi, KwaZulu-Natal. They were raised by a single mother who worked as a domestic worker. He told Drum that his mother wanted him to be a doctor but was not totally against the idea of him pursuing an art-related career.

She did not flat-out say no to acting, but I could see she wanted me to do something else. I was somewhat of a whizz or a genius in maths and physics in high school, but I realized that I was more of an artist than I was an academic.

Nhlanhla's family struggled financially when he was growing up. He was forced to drop out of Wits University's drama school in his sophomore year because his mother could not afford school fees. He managed to join Duma Ndlovu Academy, which helped sharpen his acting skills.

Nhlanhla Kunene's wife

Kunene is not married and has yet to be linked to any romantic relationship. In a May 2023 interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G, the actor revealed that he is focused on being celibate and avoiding alcohol because of the side effects associated with the two.

There are men that are not working at the moment in the township because they had sex with the wrong people...There are so many things happening at that moment, like energy transfers. Some women have abortions, some miscarry without knowing...So, if you have a spiritual eye, you understand spirituality and energy more than anything, you'll understand what I am trying to say.

Nhlanhla Kunene during an appearance on SAFM radio (L). Photo: @nhlanhla_kunene_ on Instagram, @safmradio on X (modified by author)

Nhlanhla Kunene's Adulting character on Showmax taught him about parenting

In the original Showmax series Adulting, Kunene's character, Eric, is a university dropout and carjacker. He is also a father to a daughter, Ncumisa (played by actress Siphesihle Khanyile), whom he welcomed with his high school sweetheart.

Eric and Ncumisa share an adorable father-daughter relationship, which is part of Eric's character appeal. While talking to Xabiso Ngqabe, the actor revealed that the role has changed his view on fatherhood.

It taught me that fatherhood is not easy – especially when the mother is not around. Now you're a single father to a girl child, and there are things you find it hard to talk about. It also taught me there's no formula to parenting.

Nhlanhla Kunene embodies the characters he plays spiritually

Nhlanhla has captivated audiences since his performance on The River as the entitled Ndumiso. He became an instant fan favourite after joining Adulting on Showmax.

While talking to Drum, the actor revealed that the secret to his exemplary onscreen performance is his ability to take over the character. He compares acting to spirituality because an actor has to invite a character's spirit to play it well.

I research each character, study as much as I can about them. But I also invite their spirit to come into me so that I can make the character believable when you watch me on screen. I embody the character and I become one with the character. Then when I am done shooting the show, I tell him that I am done and he needs to leave.

Nhlanhla Kunene during the screening of Adulting S1 at Monarch in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Nhlanhla Kunene's Instagram

Kunene is active on Instagram. He created his account, @nhlanhla_kunene_, in December 2018, and it currently has over 88.9 thousand followers.

The actor previously opened up about wanting to delete his Instagram because of all the attention he was receiving. He told Drum that his DM's are full of inappropriate content from fans, especially ladies.

It makes me feel uncomfortable, and I want to make sure that I do not lose focus. I want to build myself, and I know exactly where I want to be. I am even considering deleting my Instagram because all of that also brings with it spirits that I do not want to be associated with.

Nhlanhla Kunene's filmography and theatre

Project Year Role Adulting on Showmax 2023 to date Eric 'Tsiki Tsiki' Lavish on Mzansi Magic 2022 Jabu The River on 1Magic 2018 Ndumiso Muvhango on SABC2 2019 Minor support role Step Up to Start Up 2018 Lead IsiThelo – The Mask (short film) 2016 Support role Missing (short film) 2016 Support role Magic Pot (Theater) 2017 Lead Forbidden Knowledge (Theater musical) 2016 NA The Antidote (Theatre musical) 2016 NA Secret Society (Theatre) 2015 NA

FAQS

Here are some frequently asked questions about Nhlanhla Kunene's life and career.

Where is Nhlanhla Kunene from?

The Adulting star is a native of Emnambithi, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He was raised by a single mother alongside his three older siblings.

Who plays Tsiki Tsiki on Adulting?

South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene portrays Eric 'Tsiki Tsiki' on Showmax's Adulting. The character is a gangster who tries to balance fatherhood and crime.

Who are the main characters in Adulting?

Adulting on Showmax is a comedy-drama about four young men navigating life in Johannesburg. The four main characters are portrayed by the following actors in both seasons 1 and 2;

Thembinkosi Mthembu as Bonga

Nhlanhla Kunene as Eric

Thambiso Rammusi as Mpho

Luthandi BU Mthembu as Vuyani

Actors Nhlanhla Kunene, Thabiso Rammusi, Thebinkosi Mthembu, and Luthando BU Mthembu (T-R) during the screening of Adulting S1 at Monarch. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Nhlanhla Kunene has already established a strong foundation in South Africa's entertainment industry. His primary focus is to build his acting career in the aftermath of the monumental success of his role on Showmax's Adulting.

