Who is Mothusi Magano? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Mothusi Magano is a South African actor popularly known for his villain roles that always make viewers on edge. He grew up fond of the arts industry and was a part of the Mmabana Cultural Centre, an educational centre responsible for honing his acting skills. Here is more about him.

Mothusi has starred in television shows and movies, including Tsotsi, Hotel Rwanda, Intersexions, Scandal!, and Unseen. His experience in the acting space has enabled him to accumulate a net worth estimated at $200,000.

Mothusi’s profile summary and bio

Full name Mothusi Magano Gender Male Date of birth 26 March 1979 Age 44 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Phokeng, North West, SA Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, SA Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Education Wits University Occupation Actor Net worth Approximately $200,000 Social media Instagram

Mothusi Magano’s age

Mothusi (aged 44 years old as of 2023) was born on the 26th of March 1979 in the North West province of South Africa. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Mothusi Magano’s biography

He grew up in Phokeng, Rustenburg and relocated to Mafikeng with his family when he was five. He attended his primary and high school in Rustenburg and furthered his studies at Wits University, where it is believed he studied for a BA in Dramatic Arts.

Mothusi Magano’s wife

Mothusi has been in the entertainment industry for over ten years. He is private about his personal life, and knowing whether he is married is difficult.

Mothusi Magano’s movies and TV shows

The South African actor has starred in movies and television shows that have made many sing his praises. The following is a list of some of his works.

Movies

2022: Wild is the Wind as Vusi Mavuso

as Vusi Mavuso 2021: I Am All Girls as Captain George Maluleka

as Captain George Maluleka 2019: Griekwastad as Felix Dlangamandla

as Felix Dlangamandla 2017: The Number as Magadien Wentzel

as Magadien Wentzel 2017: Still Born as Melumzi JX2

as Melumzi JX2 2013: Of Good Report as Parker Sithole

as Parker Sithole 2012: Die Buurtwag as Ayanda Ntombela

as Ayanda Ntombela 2005: Tsotsi as Boston

as Boston 2004: Gums and Noses as Hamilton

as Hamilton 2004: Hotel Rwanda as Benedict

Television Shows

2023: Unseen as Lufuno

as Lufuno 2022: Blood Psalms as King Letsha

as King Letsha 2021: Dead Places as Vincent

as Vincent 2018: Emoyeni as Phakamile Phaks

as Phakamile Phaks 2011: The Runaway as Titfer Man

as Titfer Man 2010: Intersexions as Kabelo

as Kabelo 2010: Wild at Heart as Baruti

as Baruti 2006: The Lab as Mingus

Mothusi Magano’s net worth

According to some sources, he has a net worth estimated at $200,000. His net worth does not come as a surprise, given the talent and level of experience he has.

Mothusi Magano’s nominations

In 2022, the I Am All Girls actor was nominated for a Septimius Award for Best African Actor. In 2007, his Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor was for his role in The Lab.

Mothusi Magano’s awards

Mothusi has the best accolades under his name in recognition of his stellar performance in his acting roles. Below are the five awards he has won thus far:

2021: Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap.

2019: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama.

2014: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a Feature Film.

2014: Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role.

2013: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama.

Mothusi Magano has carved his name in South Africa’s entertainment industry as an actor. Many celebrate and appreciate him for always bringing characters to life in unexplainable ways.

