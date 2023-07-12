Who is Mothusi Magano? Age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Mothusi Magano is a South African actor popularly known for his villain roles that always make viewers on edge. He grew up fond of the arts industry and was a part of the Mmabana Cultural Centre, an educational centre responsible for honing his acting skills. Here is more about him.
Mothusi has starred in television shows and movies, including Tsotsi, Hotel Rwanda, Intersexions, Scandal!, and Unseen. His experience in the acting space has enabled him to accumulate a net worth estimated at $200,000.
Mothusi’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Mothusi Magano
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|26 March 1979
|Age
|44 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Phokeng, North West, SA
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, Gauteng, SA
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Education
|Wits University
|Occupation
|Actor
|Net worth
|Approximately $200,000
|Social media
Mothusi (aged 44 years old as of 2023) was born on the 26th of March 1979 in the North West province of South Africa. His zodiac sign is Aries.
Mothusi Magano’s biography
He grew up in Phokeng, Rustenburg and relocated to Mafikeng with his family when he was five. He attended his primary and high school in Rustenburg and furthered his studies at Wits University, where it is believed he studied for a BA in Dramatic Arts.
Mothusi Magano’s wife
Mothusi has been in the entertainment industry for over ten years. He is private about his personal life, and knowing whether he is married is difficult.
Mothusi Magano’s movies and TV shows
The South African actor has starred in movies and television shows that have made many sing his praises. The following is a list of some of his works.
Movies
- 2022: Wild is the Wind as Vusi Mavuso
- 2021: I Am All Girls as Captain George Maluleka
- 2019: Griekwastad as Felix Dlangamandla
- 2017: The Number as Magadien Wentzel
- 2017: Still Born as Melumzi JX2
- 2013: Of Good Report as Parker Sithole
- 2012: Die Buurtwag as Ayanda Ntombela
- 2005: Tsotsi as Boston
- 2004: Gums and Noses as Hamilton
- 2004: Hotel Rwanda as Benedict
Television Shows
- 2023: Unseen as Lufuno
- 2022: Blood Psalms as King Letsha
- 2021: Dead Places as Vincent
- 2018: Emoyeni as Phakamile Phaks
- 2011: The Runaway as Titfer Man
- 2010: Intersexions as Kabelo
- 2010: Wild at Heart as Baruti
- 2006: The Lab as Mingus
Mothusi Magano’s net worth
According to some sources, he has a net worth estimated at $200,000. His net worth does not come as a surprise, given the talent and level of experience he has.
Mothusi Magano’s nominations
In 2022, the I Am All Girls actor was nominated for a Septimius Award for Best African Actor. In 2007, his Golden Nymph nomination for Outstanding Actor was for his role in The Lab.
Mothusi Magano’s awards
Mothusi has the best accolades under his name in recognition of his stellar performance in his acting roles. Below are the five awards he has won thus far:
- 2021: Golden Horn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Soap.
- 2019: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama.
- 2014: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a Feature Film.
- 2014: Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role.
- 2013: Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Drama.
Mothusi Magano has carved his name in South Africa’s entertainment industry as an actor. Many celebrate and appreciate him for always bringing characters to life in unexplainable ways.
