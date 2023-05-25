Former Muvhango actor Nkuli Tshirumbula: age, career, profiles, net worth

As a long-running SABC soap opera, Muvhango continues to captivate audiences since its premiere in 1997, and one name has started to draw attention, Nkuli Tshirumbula. He is the charismatic ladies' man whose enigmatic presence in the series leaves many curious.

Tshirumbula's career encompasses acting, DJing, and culinary ventures. Photo: @nkuli_m (modified by author)

With an unforgettable debut in season 1 of Muvhango, Nkuli Tshirumbula, also known as Nkululeko, showcased his undeniable talent. But there is a lingering question, what lies beneath the surface? Here is a glimpse into the intriguing world of Nkuli Tshirumbula from Muvhango.

Nkuli Tshirumbula's profile and bio summary

Full name Nkuli Tshirumbula Nickname Nkululeko, Nkuli M Gender Male Date of birth 11 February 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Pretoria, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown College/University Tshwane University of Technology Profession Actor, DJ, businessman, chef Net worth $200,000

Nkuli Tshirumbula's biography

The Muvhango actor, a native of Pretoria, South Africa, was born on 11 February 1990. Nkuli Tshirumbula's age is 33. Though there needs to be more knowledge regarding his familial ties, and siblings, he shared how his father abused his mother and siblings while growing up. He had this to say during an exclusive interview he granted DRUM:

I stayed in Pretoria for the first few years of my life, and it wasn't easy. I witnessed my mother being physically abused by my father. My siblings and myself were also abused by him. He would chase us out of the house at 2 or 3 am in the morning when he was drunk. It was a very hard time for me, and it's still an emotional story for me to speak about.

When he was six years old, in 1996, his mother divorced his father, remarrying after a few years. The family moved to the South of Johannesburg in Lenasia and started a new life. Tshirumbula pursued a degree in administration finance, shaping his academic path. This was after he matriculated from Alberton Technical College in 2007.

Nkuli Tshirumbula's career

Tshirumbula's career encompasses acting, DJing, and culinary ventures. He won the Mr Alberton's title and had the motivation to pursue an entertainment career. Mr and Miss Alberton is a platform that grooms future leaders. It allows contestants to showcase and improve their leadership skills, confidence, philanthropy, and influence.

As one of the male South African actors, he gained recognition through his role as Gundo Mukwevho on the TV show Muvhango, which propelled him into the entertainment industry. Following that success, he secured a role as Vuyo on Generations: The Legacy.

In addition to his acting endeavours, Nkuli pursued his passion for music, becoming a DJ under the stage name Nkuli M. He also ventured into the culinary world, teaching cooking and operating his business, Nkuli M Eats.

He participated in the reality show Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 as one of the ten celebrity contestants. His partner was professional dancer Nombulelo Hlathi. He has also appeared on TV shows like Karektas, A Date with Arthur, and Broken Vows.

Nkuli Tshirumbula's girlfriend

Nkuli Tshirumbula's relationship status remains undisclosed, making it difficult to determine whether he has a girlfriend. Despite speculations about a potential partner, the actor has chosen to keep his personal life private, refraining from making public declarations.

Nkuli pursued his passion for music, becoming a DJ under the stage name Nkuli M. Photo:@nkuli_m (modified by author)

Nkuli Tshirumbula's net worth

Nkuli Tshirumbula allegedly has a net worth of $200,000. His earnings primarily stem from his involvement in movies, TV appearances, and business endeavours he has pursued over the years.

Nkuli Tshirumbula's success on Muvhango propelled his career and enabled him to showcase his talents on television programs. With his versatile abilities and appealing appearance, he continues to soar in the entertainment industry, leaving audiences eager for more.

