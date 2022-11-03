Who is Skhaleni from Isibaya? Everything to know about Zakhele Mabasa

Zakhele Mabasa is a South African actor best known for his starring role in Mzansi Magic's telenovela IsiBaya as Skhaleni Mnomezulu. He was in the series from the start till the production wrapped up in the eighth season. Skhaleni from IsiBaya is known for his impressive works in Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema, Ausgerechnet Africa and Wild at Heart.

Zakhele Mabasa, better known as Skhaleni from IsiBaya, has been a force to reckon with in South Africa's entertainment scene. He has been on Isibaya from its inception, and his role as Skhaleni has been one of the loved roles in the show, and that humbles him.

Zakhele Mabasa's profile and bio summary

Real Name Zakhele Stanley Mapondo Mabasa Date of Birth July 11, 1976 Age 46 years old (As of 2022) Country South Africa Marital Status Married Wife Karabo Sexual Orientation Straight Eye colour Black Hair Colour Black Gender Male Net Worth $1.3 million Profession Actor Social media Instagram, Twitter

How old is Zakhele Mabasa?

The celebrated actor was born in South Africa on July 11, 1976. Zakhele Mabasa's age is 46 years in 2022. Despite being a celebrity, he likes to maintain his personal life private, making it hard to know about his family and upbringing.

Who is Sihle on Durban Gen?

Durban Gen is a South African medical drama telenovela. It is based in Durban and reflects on the struggles of the doctors and nurses in their daily lives at Durban General Hospital.

The actor joined the prestigious eTV drama series playing the role of Mcgyver's cousin Sihle. At first, he tried to fool people by pretending he was Mcgyver, but he was caught and came clean. Mcgyver owned people's money he could not pay back and asked Sihle, his cousin, to step in for him.

Who is Zakhele Mabasa's wife?

The actor likes to keep his life private, but in 2019, he surprised many after he wedded his now-wife Karabo. The couple, who have been together for almost ten years, had their traditional wedding in 2013. In 2019, they solemnised their union in a lavish white wedding held at the Velmore Hotel Estate and Spa in Pretoria.

The groomsmen lineup included celebrities like Mduduzi Mabaso, Meshack Mavuso and Israel Matseke Zulu. Zakhele Mabasa's brother is also believed to have been in the team. The wife also likes to maintain her life away from the public eye.

Zakhele Mabasa's TV shows

Durban Gen as Sihle

Heartlines as Sipho Zakhele

Isibaya as Skhaleni'

Kwa Mamazala as Bheka

SAFTAs as Zanele

Triptiek as Kroepier

Tshisa as Dude

Wild at Heart

For Love and Broken Bones

Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema

What is Zakhele Mabasa's net worth?

The celebrated actor has a net worth estimated at $1.3 Million. He derives his income from acting, earning handsomely following his impressive acting career.

Above is everything you need to know about Zakhele Mabasa, better known as Skhaleni from IsiBaya. He is not a new face in the entertainment scene as many knew him from his epic performance on IsiBaya playing the funny taxidriver Skhaleni. He is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry with many roles. His life is an inspiration to other inspiring actors.

