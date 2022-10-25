Who is Chris Rock's wife? Everything to know about Malaak Compton-Rock

Malaak Compton-Rock is a public relations executive from the United States who dedicated her career to promoting non-profit organisations. She also appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show Entertainment Tonight, among others. However, Malaak is most popular for being Chris Rock's wife. Sadly, their marriage, which lasted for almost twenty years and was admired by many, hit the rocks, and their divorce was finalised on August 20, 2016.

Malaak Compton-Rock is a well-known novelist and humanitarian. She has worked with various non-profit organisations for nearly a decade and founded one known as StyleWorks. She is also the founder of The Angel Project and gained huge fame for her charitable works. Besides, she is famous as the ex-wife of Chris Rock, a famous American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker.

Malaak Compton-Rock's profiles and bio

Full Name Malaak Compton Rock Date of Birth June 13, 1969 Age 53 (As of 2022) Birth Place Oakland, California, United States Current City New York, United States Nationality American Zodiac Sign Gemini Marital Status Divorced Gender Female Sexuality Straight Ex-Husband Chris Rock (m. 1996-2016) Children Zahra, Lola, and Ntombi Height 5' 7 Weight 66 kg (Approx) Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Educational Degree in Arts management College Howard University Profession Advocate, businesswoman, and author Social media Instagram, Twitter Net worth $20 million

Where is Malaak Compton from?

Malaak was born to her parents in Oakland, California, USA. She spent her early years in Brooklyn, New York but eventually moved to New Jersey.

What is Malaak Compton-Rock's nationality?

She holds an American nationality. Her ethnicity is African-American, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

How old is Malaak Compton Rock?

She was born on June 13, 1969. As of 2022, Malaak Compton-Rock's age is 53 years.

Malaak Compton's education

She attended both elementary and high school in California. Later she attended Howard University in Washington, DC, earning a BFA in Arts/Production Management. In May 2009, she received an honorary doctorate from Fairleigh Dickenson University.

Malaak Compton-Rock's children

Together with Chris, they have two daughters: Zahra Savannah and Lola Simone Rock. Malaak also has a third daughter, Ntombi, whom she adopted from South Africa.

Malaak Compton-Rock's career

Campton is an entrepreneur who runs her business. Along with her ex-husband, Chris Rock, she co-founded The Angelrock Project South Africa, which aims to promote volunteerism, social responsibility and sustainable change.

She is also the founder and CEO of StyleWorks. This full-service salon offers free services to women transitioning from welfare into the workforce. Malaak has also worked with charitable organisations such as Safe Horizon, The Salvation Army, UNICEF, and the Children's Defense Fund.

Malaak Compton's TV Shows

2004: Chris Rock: Never Scared

1996: Chris Rock: Bring the Pain

1994: HBO Comedy Half-Hour

2007-2010: The Oprah Winfrey Show

2008-2009: Entertainment Tonight

2008: The Big Give

2007: Inside the Actors Studio

Malaak Compton's book

She is also an established author of a book titled It Takes A Village, Build One: How I Found Meaning Through a Life of Service and 100+ Ways You Can Too. The book was published on April 6, 2010, and was nominated for NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work-Instructional.

Is Chris Rock in a relationship?

After his divorce, Chris is rumoured to be dating Lake Bell. The two were spotted out together on multiple outings in Los Angeles. Bell is the latest woman to be linked to Chris.

What is Malaak Compton-Rock's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Compton-Rock's net worth is approximately $20 million, and Chris Rock's net worth is $60 Million.

Why did Chris Rock and Malaak Compton-Rock get divorced?

In his 2018 Netflix special titled Chris Rock: Tambourine, Chris Rock confessed to being unfaithful several times throughout their marriage.

What is Malaak Compton Rock doing now?

In 2008, she founded The Angelrock Project, an online e-village that promotes volunteerism, social responsibility, and sustainable change. For the past nine years, Compton-Rock has been dedicated to supporting local grassroots organisations in South Africa.

How tall is Malaak Compton?

Malaak Compton-Rock's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres), and she weighs 145 pounds (66 kilograms).

Who is Malaak Compton Rock dating now?

The TV personality has not revealed details concerning his current relationship status.

Even though Malaak Compton-Rock rose to fame due to her marriage to Chris Rock, she has made a name for herself through her commitment to helping others. Additionally, she is an established businesswoman, novelist and activist.

