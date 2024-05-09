Bongani Fassie is gearing up to honour his late mother, Brenda Fassie, with a show

The legendary singer lost her life 20 years ago, and her son gathered several artists to commemorate the day

Mzansi is looking forward to celebrating Mabrr's life, while fans are still reeling from the pop icon's untimely passing

Bongani Fassie will celebrate his late mother, Brenda Fassie, with a memorial show. Images: bonganifassie, brendafassieofficial

Source: Instagram

Bongani Fassie has planned a special show to commemorate the day South Africa lost a Pop icon. Brenda Fassie will be remembered 20 years since her passing with the "Night of Stars" show.

Bongani Fassie to celebrate Brenda Fassie

Bongani "Bongz" Fassie is gearing up to honour one of South Africa's most celebrated musicians to date, Brenda Fassie.

The late singer lost her life on 9 May 2004 at just 39 years old. On the 20th anniversary of her death, her once-troubled son organised a show to celebrate her life and legacy - the Night of Stars.

Taking to his social media pages, Bongz shared event fliers where he's also expected to perform.

The show takes place on Thursday, 9 May 2024, at the Tycoon nightclub in Bryanston, Johannesburg. Bongz has not yet released a complete lineup, if any, but fans are looking forward to honouring Mabrr's legacy:

"It's been 20 years since her passing, and her music still resonates with millions around the world."

Mzansi reacts to Bongani Fassie's event

Netizens paid tribute to Brenda Fassie, and look forward to celebrating her legacy at Bongani's event:

beedecadent said:

"I remember this day like it was yesterday."

ZEETHEARTIST wrote:

"20 years, how time flies."

sswazi1 showed love to Brenda:

"There will never be anyone like her."

JoshKalisa posted:

"Her extraordinary spirit lives on indeed, brother. Let’s continue to celebrate her."

beleza_51 admired Bongz:

"Love you for keeping your mom's legacy alive."

