Fans of the late South African singer Brenda Fassie are commemorating her heavenly birthday on social media

Many users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) celebrated her legacy, acknowledging her lasting impact on the country's music scene, as she would have turned 59 years old on this occasion

Brenda Fassie's music transcends generations, and her songs continue to resonate with fans, ensuring her status as a beloved and timeless musical icon

Mzansi remembered Brenda Fassie on her heavenly birthday. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Brenda Fassie may be gone, but her memory lives on. The award-winning star passed away on 9 May 2004 due to an alleged drug overd*se.

Reacting to a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, fans said Brenda Fassie will forever be one of the country's best performers.

"Brenda Fassie would have turned 59 years old today. Her legacy lives on. ❤️"

Mzansi celebrated MaBrrr's heavenly birthday

Social media users have taken to the microblogging platform to celebrate MaBrrr's special day. Many left heartwarming comments.

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"D*mn... She died young, hey I mean it's been quite a while since it happened but she would've turned 59 only NOW?? Legends live forever in our hearts "

@Mzansi_Legacy added:

"The only musical legend to cross generations....even ama2k knows her catalog yet she was gone by the time they popped up...Happy heavenly birthday MaBrrrr."

@Tima_josie added:

"Happy birthday to Brenda my childhood best singer."

@SihleMaseko16 noted:

"I’m about to pull the playlist out neighbours gonna call ADT."

DJ Mahoota mourns Brenda Fassie's ex-husband Nhlanhla Mbambo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Mahoota has joined South Africans from all walks of life in mourning the death of Brenda Fassie's ex-husband Nhlanhla Mbambo who passed away recently.

Social media has been awash with condolence messages following the news of Nhlanhla Mbambo's death. Mbambo who is popular for being Brenda Fassie's ex-husband allegedly died after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Source: Briefly News