The death of Derek Watts is one of the few cases of South African celebrities who succumbed to cancer

Other celebrities to have passed away from cancer include radio host Mark Pilgrim whose cancer came back after 33 years

They are just some of the latest celebrities in Mzansi to have passed away as a result of cancer

There have been a few deaths as a result of cancer in the South African celebrity landscape.

Late broadcasters Derek Watts and Mark Pilgrim are just the latest celebs to pass away from cancer.

Celebrities who succumbed to cancer

In the past year, there have been a number of celebrity deaths, and a few of them are a result of cancer.

Here's a look at some of those cases.

Derek Watts - 22 August 2023

Carte Blanche TV host Mark Pilgrim suffered a long battle with lung cancer. His passing was confirmed by a member of his team, Ruda Landman, who said the presenter died on Tuesday, 22 August.

The 74-year-old's Carte Blanche co-host Ruda Landman, extended a heartfelt message of condolences to his family.

"MultiChoice extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of the late Derek Watts. We remember him as a dedicated investigative journalist and a long-standing presenter of Carte Blache."

Mark Pilgrim - 5 March 2023

HOT 102.7FM presenter Mark Pilgrim died at the age of 53 after a very lengthy battle with stage 4 lung cancer.

The veteran broadcaster passed away peacefully at this home with his fiancée Adrienne Watkins right by his side. Mark is survived by her and his two daughters Tayla-Jean, 12 and Alyssa, 10, from his previous relationship.

The cancer came back in February 2022, more than 30 years later after his first diagnosis in the 80s.

Mark admitted to feeling scared but remained optimistic, and that was evident in his social media posts.

More celebrities who succumbed to cancer

Angie Oeh - August 2023

Up-and-coming Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh passed away just six days after she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

She was a rapper based in Pretoria, Gauteng, and found fame for her 2021 song Dis Jou Wyfie.

Angie was sadly 24 years old at the time of her death.

Zoleka Mandela plans her death after bone cancer diagnosis

In more news from Briefly News, Zoleka Mandela shared that was diagnosed with bone cancer. Following her second diagnosis, she made a video and shared that she was planning her own death.

Netizens expressed their heartbreak for the single mother, looking at the fact that she has very young kids.

