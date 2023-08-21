Angie Oeh's biography: Everything you ought to know about her death

Angie Oeh was an upcoming Afrikaans mumble rapper from Pretoria, Gauteng. She was known for her breakout song Dis Jou Wyfie released in late 2021. She, unfortunately, passed away at 24 after losing the battle with cancer. This article looks at her life and career.

Angie was still trying to establish herself in the South African entertainment industry. Following her demise, her manager Wynand Myburgh described her as a wonderful and special person with a great work ethic.

Angie Oeh's profiles summary and bio

Angie Oeh's age

Angie Oeh, real name Angelique Eurika Greeff, was born in 1998 in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa. She passed away on 19th August 2023 at the age of 24.

Angie Oeh's cause of death

The Afrikaans rapper succumbed to stage four lung cancer while receiving treatment at Life Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria. In 2022, a cancerous tumour was removed from her back, but she started complaining about pain again around June 2023.

A GP diagnosed her with pneumonia, and was placed on medication, but she did not get better. She later started seeing an oncologist who conducted several tests.

When the pain became unbearable, she was admitted on 13th August 2023, and her cancer diagnosis was confirmed the following day, on 14th August. She had emergency surgery and began her chemotherapy.

She had raised over R270,000 through a BackaBuddy campaign that was initiated to get financial aid for her medical expenses. She, unfortunately, succumbed a few days later, on 19th August.

Angie Oeh's parents

Little is known about her parents but her mother, Peach van Pletzen, was by her side at the hospital. The openly gay artist was dating girlfriend Jolandri van Der Walt, who was also with her during her final moments.

Angie Oeh's rap career

The Pretoria-born Afrikaans rapper started making music in 2019 using a beat-up Samsung phone in her home closet. She gained mainstream fame across South Africa in December 2021 following the release of her track, Dis Jou Wyfie (She's Your Woman).

Her song, Dis Jou Wyfie, was featured in an episode of Ludik, and she has since established herself as a rising Afrikaans mumble rapper. During her short-lived career, she collaborated with several top artists, including DJ Kay Faith, Biggy, Louifi, Van Pletzen, and Jack Parow.

During a 2022 Angie Oeh's interview with News24, the artist revealed making music helped her get through her first cancer diagnosis.

In the beginning, I think it was because I found out that I had cancer in my back. And the music in the first EP really helped me through that because I wasn't thinking about being sick. I was thinking about making music.

The rapper released several EPs, including Mooiste Meisies. Popular Angie Oeh's songs are;

Vet Diamante (2023)

(2023) Meisies & Partytjies (2022)

(2022) Die Way Sy (2023)

(2023) Die Lewe is ‘n Lied (2022)

(2022) Mooiste Meises (2022)

(2022) Dis Jou Wyfies (2021)

(2021) Vet Diamante (2023)

(2023) Omdat Ek Will (2022)

Angie Oeh's life was cut short too soon, but she has left a mark in South Africa's mumble rap industry. May she rest in eternal peace!

