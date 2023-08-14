Eyadini owner Jabulani 'Mjay' Zama: What happened to him?

Eyadini Lounge owner, Jabulani Zama, was a visionary entrepreneur who built a prime entertainment hub that helped put Umlazi on the global map. His unfortunate passing is a big blow to the town's thriving hospitality industry. How did he become a renowned businessman?

Jabulani was a businessman from Umlazi, Durban. Photo: @eyadiniloungenuz on Instagram (modified by author)

Jigga Money has been described as a joyous person full of love. In his condolence message, KZN economic development, tourism, and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma credited the businessman for boosting Umlazi's tourism and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

Jabulani Zama's profiles summary and bio

Full name Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama Other names Mjay, Jigga Money Date of death 13th August 2023 Place of birth Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Tribe IsiZulu Gender Male Profession Businessman Known for Being the founder and owner of Durban shisa nyama Eyadini Lounge

Jabulani Zama's biography

Mjay is known across Mzansi as a self-made businessman, but he started his career in law enforcement as a policeman. He later moved into the tow truck business in Umlazi, Durban. In 2009, he bought a property that previously served as an auto repair scrapyard and started building the now-popular Eyadini Lounge.

Eyadini began operations two years later, in 2011. The lounge has since become a preferred joint for hosting big events in Durban. High-profile businesspeople, celebrities, and politicians like President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile have used their services.

The popular shisa nyama has given upcoming artists a platform to showcase their talents. It is also a source of employment for hundreds of youths in Umlazi Township who work there in various capacities.

Mjay launched the Eyadini Lounge in 2011. Photo: @durban_kzn on Twitter (modified by author)

What happened to Mjay Eyadini?

Eyadini Lounge informed fans of Jabulani Zama's illness in a statement released on Saturday, 12th August 2023. It was revealed that he had suffered a massive stroke, and the restaurant would be temporarily closed to allow the businessman to recover.

He, unfortunately, succumbed several hours after the initial statement was released. Family spokesperson Mbali Madikane said Mjay had been on dialysis before his condition worsened on Friday, 11th August 2023.

In 2022, rumours spread that the Eyadini Lounge founder was critically ill and hospitalized. He came out to refute the claims saying he had been in hospital, but his condition was not critical. He revealed he was suffering from gout and went for regular check-ups.

Jabulani Zama's age

Jigga Money was born and raised in Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. However, details about his date of birth are unknown.

Jabulani Zama's net worth

Zama was one of the wealthiest self-made South African businessmen in Umlazi Township. It is, however, unclear how much he is worth following his demise.

Jabulani Zama's cars and house

Mjay owned a fleet of high-end cars and several properties in Durban. Photo: @durban_kzn/@am_blujay on Twitter (modified by author)

Mjay's garage has several high-end machines. In 2019, he auctioned his luxurious Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 and his Rolls-Royce Phantom for around R8 million.

He later admitted to City Press that he owed the SA Revenue Service millions of rands and had plans to venture into other businesses. It is unclear where Jabulani Zama's house is located, but he owns multiple properties around Durban.

Eyadini owner, Jabulani Zama, will truly be missed, as his absence leaves a gap in the Umlazi restaurant and club business. He had become a role model to upcoming entrepreneurs who emulated his visionary business management skills. May he rest in peace!

