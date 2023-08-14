Singer Babes Wodumo mourns the passing of Eyadini Lounger founder Jabulani 'Jigga Money' Zama

Jabulani's passing was confirmed via a statement sent by Eyadini Lounge on their social media pages

In her heartfelt post, Babes Wodumo said Jigga should greet her late husband, Mampintsha, for her

Condolences to Babes Wodumo, who lost another loved one. The star mourns the passing of businessman Jabulani 'Jigga Money' Zama.

In her moving post, Babes Wodumo said Jabulani should greet her late husband Mampinthsa for her. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo reacts to the passing of businessman Jabulani Zama

Taking to her social media pages, Babes Wodumo sent a heartfelt message to the Eyadini Lounge founder and owner.

She shared an image of the two of them, and in her message, she said:

"Rest in peace, dad. Please say hi to my husband."

Netizens comfort Babes Wodumo

Reacting to her moving post, netizens felt for Babes as she lost a person who she considered family.

uyandam said:

"Condolences Babes."

cebo_wele_shange said:

"Oh no, people close to you are dying. Condolences MaBheshingo."

"No Babes, I'm so sorry. May you find peace and comfort in God, he is the only one who can heal what's broken."

chris.thwala said:

"Yoh so sorry shame, Babes. This has been a tough season for you Sisi."

feliciamavundla said:

"I couldn’t believe it when I saw it this morning. Yooh RIP bab’Mjay."

sthiloloh said:

"This is deep. Very painful. They are in a better place."

mimile31 said:

"Sorry Babes, may God be with you."

Eyadini announces the passing of its owner

The popular Durban establishment, Eyadini, took to their social media pages and announced the passing of Jabulabi.

They described him as an "amazing soul, full of love, joy and faith, ascended to heaven, away from us, but closer to God."

Eyadini is also closed until further notice as the family and team deal with his passing.

Babes Wodumo returns to the spotlight after she was rumoured to be very ill

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo seemingly responded to rumours of being critically ill.

She posted a short video of her singing, seemingly clapping back at the rumours.

