Zingah has opened up about fatherhood and how his little family has shaped him

He was chilling with Nadia Nakai during an episode of the Choppin It With Bhuda T podcast

The rapper told Bragga that his baby mama has helped him heal from many industry traumas

Zingah shared his fatherhood journey with his 'Choppin It With Bhuda T' guest, Nadia Nakai. Images: @zingah_lotj @_different.perspective

Zingah has gotten candid about his family life, telling his fellow rapper how his kids changed his life during a podcast episode of Choppin It With Bhuda T

Zingah hosts Nadia Nakai

Sthembiso Simelani, a Johannesburg rapper formerly known as Smashis, now goes by the name Zingah. He introduced himself as the 'The Lawd of the Light-Skinned Baby Daddies' to Nadia, who overtook the interview.

The intro made them talk about his family life, including his three boys. He told Bragga that his kids transformed him into a man.

He also gave out a shoutout to the mother of his child for holding it down for ten years. He said she got pregnant with his youngest a month before he was supposed to get a dog.

Watch the full interview here:

Zingah celebrates Father's Day

He celebrated Father's Day with his baby mama and kid with a cute post that he captioned:

"So S/O to Baby n baby coz they got me manning up.”

Here is the post:

Social media responds to Zingah's family

His followers took to his post to comment on his Father's Day post:

@londie_london_official said:

"I love this sooo much."

@touchline_truth commented:

"Happy Father’s Day family."

@savy.xxiii praised:

"Real men take care of their families, Happy Fathers Day to all my fellow fathers out there, I love seeing this."

@yungk17_4lyf declared:

"Happy Father's Day The Lawd of the Light Skin Baby Daddies."

@muzi_theurge added:

"Lawd of the fatherhood."

@zenzokarim said:

"Shout out to you my boy, you don't do pull out. I'm proud of you homie."

@dyuneko_m sent his regards:

"Happy Father’s Day to The Lawd. Hope you have a splendid day with mom Lawd and baby Lawd."

Nadia Nakai on Zim BET Awards

In a related Briefly News report, Bragga explained why she changed her BET Award nomination from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

She told Zingah she was born and bred in SA and that her mother is Zimbabwean. Nadia mentioned that female artists in Zimbabwe are killing the game.

