The Real Housewives Of Durban star Annie Mthembu had penned a heartfelt message to her husband

The reality star and businesswoman wished her husband, Kgolo 'Da Guru' Mthembu, a happy birthday

Annie said she was filled with immense gratitude for everything and wished for blessings to continue raining over them

Annie Mthembu celebrates her husband Kgolo with a bible verse on his special day. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Annie Mthembu, from The Real Housewives Of Durban fame, wrote a sweet message to her husband, Kgolo 'Da Guru' Mthembu, on his birthday.

Annie says she is immensely grateful for everything in her life

The businesswoman took to her Instagram page to send out a message to Da Guru and said she is thankful for everything in their lives.

The heartfelt message reads as such:

"Another year for God to continue to work in our lives, and I am so thankful. And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion on the day of Jesus Christ. (Philippians 1:6). May this be a beautiful year of God’s plan."

Annie shared a video montage of some of their special moments together.

Fans and friends of the couple join in to wish Da Guru a happy birthday

nonku_williams said:

"Happy bday to your king "

relebohile_mohlakoana said:

"I don’t know how many times I watched this."

khanyisa_zali said:

"Happy Birthday to the MAYOR."

mrs_b_odebunmi said:

"Most beautiful wife ever. Blessings upon blessings family."

malik45p said:

"Yes, Leo gang. Happy birthday to your hubby. God bless him more."

Kgolo accused of cheating on Annie Mthembu

According to the rumour mill, Kgolo Mthembu allegedly impregnated another woman.

He was accused of doing this despite being married to the reality TV star for nearly two years. To add fuel to the fire, a Facebook blogger claimed that they had thrown a baby shower.

Viewers of the popular show said they were not shocked by this, as former reality star Mabusi had hinted in one of the older episodes in 2022 that the club owner was not as loyal to Annie.

Kgolo denies fathering another woman's child

Briefly News previously reported that Kgolo denied expecting a baby with another woman.

During the reunion, Annie said: “It doesn’t affect anything in my house because we know what’s happening. We know the truth. There is no baby on the way.”

Source: Briefly News