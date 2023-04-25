The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu and her husband Kgolo Mthembu celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 24 April

Annie wrote a lovely Instagram post to Kgolo, which drew several comments from those who admired their marriage

The sweet anniversary note came after Kgolo was accused of cheating on Annie with Sbahle Mpisane

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Mthembu and her husband, Kgolo "Daguru" Mthembu, celebrated their anniversary on 24 April.

'RHOD' star Annie Mthembu and her husband Kgolo Mthembu marked their second wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, the couple married in 2021 and had a lavish white wedding at the La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

Annie Mthembu shows love to her hubby Kgolo Mthembu on their anniversary

Annie wrote a sweet post dedicated to Kgolo on Instagram to mark another year as a married couple. She revealed that they met in 2016 and had no plans to date for long, let alone marry.

Mrs Mthembu said that she believes their marriage was part of God's plan since everything fell into place even though they did not intend to fall deeply in love.

"You are one of the biggest reminders of the Power of God; your presence reminds me to have faith and trust in God’s plan for my life. Thank you for showing me the love of God through your love."

Check out Annie's sweet post and the couple's throwback snaps below:

Mzansi wishes Annie Mthembu and her hubby Kgolo Mthembu a happy anniversary

@mabusilicious said:

"Happy anniversary May the almighty continue to bless your union ❤️"

@goginsky shared:

"Happy anniversary Enjoy your day BoMthembu."

@boemogloria posted:

"May God continues to grow you and your family. Happy anniversary ❣️"

@zeezaah_mg replied:

"Happy anniversary Dagurus ❤️ Here’s to many more fruitful years "

@pedibae commented:

"You’re so blessed Happy anniversary ❤️"

@its_beatrice_mugwira also said:

"We love to see it. Happy anniversary ❤️❤️"

@sihle4396 added:

"Happy anniversary to you guys. May God continue to bless and protect your marriage ❤️❤️"

Annie Mthembu's husband Kgolo Mthembu accused of cheating

Although Annie and Kgolo have been together for two years, there were speculations that they are not happily married. The couple's union was hit with cheating allegations when Kgolo was accused of impregnating another lady.

Not long after the rumours circulated, another cheating allegation was levelled against Kgolo. Peeps claimed Kgolo was in a secret relationship with fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane.

The affair rumours got out of hand, and Sbahle felt forced to clear her name. Even Annie addressed the scandal, saying she suspected people were making up the rumours to destroy her marriage.

"There are evil, toxic, dangerous people who clearly have a personal agenda against - in fact who are out to destroy me," reported ZAlebs.

Annie Mthembu opens up about terminating a pregnancy

In related news, Brielfy News reported that Annie left nothing unsaid during a recent interview on the popular podcast Engineer Your Life With Lungelo KM.

Annie spoke about her past relationships and how she met her husband, Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu.

The mother of two also spoke about her spirituality in relation to her decision to terminate her pregnancy.

