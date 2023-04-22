Londie London had a glitzy launch for her new business venture, where she showcased her braids

The reality TV star shared a video on her Instagram page taken from the event, and it got Mzansi's attention

The clip of the pink-themed party impressed her Insta followers, and many are rooting for her to succeed

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Londie London launched her hair business and shared a video of the event. Image: @londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Video of the launch event of Londie London's braids posted on Instagram

Londie London has partnered with Afrotex Hair to create 100 inches long braids fibre that the masses can purchase. She posted a video giving her followers a sneak peek of the event attended by media personalities like Lasizwe and Tshepi Vundla.

Londie stood out from her guests, who were all wearing pink and wore a silver bedazzled dress that she named "chandelier."

The former star of The Real Housewives of Durban said the braids are the longest in Africa, which sets her apart from competitors.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People loved seeing the mommy of two hustling following her humiliating and public divorce.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi applauds Londie on launching her business

@themburny posted:

"She is winning and she is coming for everything.

@felo_att stated:

"And he’s still going to do more.❤️"

@ciciworldwide mentioned:

"Ngyakubongela maan Londie. Your children are blessed to have a fighter of a mom like you. May God bless and multiply all that you Qhawekazi. "

@portia_nomfundo_khoza said:

"If they laughed at you publicly and humiliated you publicly, God will make sure that when he lifts you high it will also be public. And nothing will take place in secret places. LETS RAISE OUR GLASSES TO GOD PROMOTING AND BLESSING LONDY PUBLICLY "

@yayarsa wrote:

"Congratulations gorgeous! What at incredible day."

@lerato_lekola commented:

"Well done God's favourite child.❤️"

@tsetse_26 said:

"Well done mommy, to many more blessings.❤️"

@ayanda_hadebe97 addded:

"So proud of you sis Londie ."

Tamia Mpisane shares why she will never join ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’: “I’m a bit weird on camera"

In another article, Briefly News reported that Tamia Mpisane shot to fame after getting married to the multi-talented Andile Mpisane. The star keeps a low key on her social media pages, always posting only when necessary.

Fans have been calling for Mrs Mpisane to join the top reality show. Tamia responded to the calls saying that would never happen because she is shy on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News