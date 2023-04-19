A lawyer is trending after showcasing the outfits she wore at her in-laws after becoming a makoti

The young bride impressed South Africans with the traditional attire she chose to wear while staying with her husband's family

Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana received a lot of attention on her post, and peeps were amazed at how good she looked

Makoti trends for killer outfits. Images:@anelisiwe_tshangana/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Anelisiwe Nikithemba Tshangana from Bloemfontein is trending on TikTok for her amazing traditional outfits while staying with her in-laws. The video shows everything she wore while staying there, and it has since gained over 200 000 views and over 28 000 likes.

Peeps were impressed by how good she looked and complimented her for being so prepared. The young wife was emotional but embraced her new journey.

Watch the makoti's different outfits below:

Netizens congratulated young bride on embracing change

Online users sent the couple congratulatory messages on their new journey. People loved her outfits and said they would use her designs when they tie the knot.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lelzzz said:

"Makoti outfits slap."

@YolandaKarabo commented:

"This is beautiful."

@TinaTina said:

"Taking tips for my brothers new wife."

@ZowMarnelly said:

"Young wifey content we deserve ke sana."

@useLebza commented

"I love you mna shame."

@MAVEZI said:

"You look so good in the umakoti outfits. Some of us know we won't get this because ngeke sishade."

@MaNgobz said:

"May I have the plug of where you got your first outfit."

u_andy_swa commented:

"Beautiful I like the 1st one, can I please see a picture of it?"

Young white makoti trends for buying traditional outfits with mother-in-law, Mzansi loving union

In other wedding-related stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who was shopping for a traditional outfit in KwaZulu-Natal.

The young white woman was shopping with her black mother-in-law and was trending for all the right reasons.

Hadassa Dlamini is seen embracing her husband's Zulu culture by asking his mother for advice on what outfits to get. The Dlaminis are known on TikTok for showcasing their beautiful multi-racial family, and peeps love it.

Source: Briefly News