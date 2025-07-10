A young man posted a video of the moment that he got payback on one of his youngest siblings who was doing a chore

The Facebook clip of the hilarious sibling rivalry left many people thoroughly entertained by the brother and sister's interaction

Online users could not help but crack jokes about the funny older brother who messed around with his younger sister

A video showed an older brother who recorded himself trolling his younger sister. He patiently waited to execute his plan to make her chores last much longer.

A little brother made his little sister work harder as she was on chore duty. Image: Mike Phiri

Source: Facebook

The video of the siblings' antics received thousands of likes from online users. Peeps cracked jokes about the older brother's hilariously diabolical plan against his sister.

In a video on Facebook by Mike Phiri, a little girl was washing dishes and was nearly done. The older brother entered the kitchen, celebrating that he finally caught her washing dishes. He revealed that she still had more work to do when he opened the oven. He rejoiced his victory as he pulled out more dirty pots for his sisters to wash, and she audibly complained about it. The older brother kept on rubbing it in that he finally got her to wash dirty pots after thinking she was finished.

Little sister drags brother

In another Briefly News story, siblings were having a hilarious argument. The younger one got the upper hand on her older brother. She used knowledge of Xhosa tradition as her ammunition, knowing that her brother was due to go to the mountains for initiation soon. Online users were thoroughly amused by the little girl who broke into a song and dance while dragging her brother.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A little sister got the best of her older brother in a hilarious exchange. Image: LattaPictures

Source: Getty Images

South Africa laughs at older brother trolling sister

The video of the young man who made his little sisters' dishwashing chore longer left people in stitches. People pointed out how much the older brother enjoyed the moment he got payback on his sister. Watch the video of the brother and sister below:

NomaSwazi NomaSwazi said:

"I was gonna let her be because of that voice, too sweet🤣"

Nzemende Mpheqeke wrote:

"That's me. I hate washing pots."

Seromo M Mofokeng commented:

"I used to clean the whole house, but my brother used to wash pots only."

Dulcie Borges added:

"I used to put it in the warmer drawer."

Sue Kanyuchi wrote:

"🙄I thought it was my children alone doing this😂"

Thandeka Memmy Moroe added:

"My last born does that, she even hides them in the fridge🙌🏽mind you there's only four of us."

Lehlohonolo Glocctual shared:

"I used to hide mine behind the refrigerator."

Kudzanai Zhakata laughed:

"The way she is speaking with a soft voice 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about siblings

South Africans were touched by a brother and sister who drove back home in their matching cars to flex their achievements.

Online users were thoroughly amused by a young boy who took his older sister to task over her love life and how dry it is.

An older sister cracked up when her younger brother came home with snacks that he bought, and she was curious about where got the money.

Two siblings who were fighting learned the ultimate lesson from their mom who had a genius way to get them to stop.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News