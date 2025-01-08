A feisty little sister hilariously weaponised a Xhosa tradition in an argument with her older brother

The little cutie made sure to remind her brother that he would also join initiates and become umkhwetha in an attempt to scare him

The hilarious exchange shared on TikTok left social media users rolling with laughter and many feeling that she came prepared for the verbal fight

A young Xhosa girl won many hearts after threatening her brother with being umkhwetha. Image: @nosiphosaul

Source: TikTok

A young girl went viral for her witty argument with her older brother, using the fact that he will be a future umkhwetha (Xhosa initiate) as her ultimate clapback.

The girl's mom recorded the playful yet sharp sibling banter and shared it on TikTok under the handle @nosiphosaul, attracting over 2K comments from amused social media users.

The siblings' argument

The clip starts with the siblings sitting on couches opposite each other, locked in a heated debate. In frustration, the little girl threatens her older brother about being an umkhwetha. Despite not fully grasping the pride and significance of the status of an initiate, she cleverly uses it as her last effort to gain the upper hand.

The little girlie does not stop there, taking the argument to the next level by breaking into the iconic Somagwaza song, traditionally sung to welcome initiates back into the community.

Watch the video below:

The little girl wins the argument

Social media users couldn't get enough of the video, as thousands took to the comments section to share their amusement. Many praised her quick wit and humour, with others jokingly suggesting she has a bright future in debates.

User @Carlos_Ndie_Matu asked:

"These kids are coming back for the second time; how did she know to use Somagwaza so perfectly 😂😂?"

User @MamaBear🐻 added:

"She really took it far ngo Somagwaza😭😅."

User @SekaVuyi💄💋 shared:

"Ohhh she went lower sana no DNA needed a Xhosa princess 👸 🤣."

User @pidge11 joked:

"🤣😂 Apparently, the Somagwaza song is still playing on his head."

User @Zikhona joked:

"He should have accepted the defeat before she started singing somagwaza🤣🤣."

User @EasyL commented:

"She won!!! 😅😅😅😂😂 Wamgqibezela ngosomagwaza ''(she finished him off with the somagwaza song."

