“You Know Culture”: Woman Calls Out Joburg Parents for Allowing Cohabitation in Homes, SA’s Stunned
- A local started a heated debate online after seeing some families in Joburg allowing their son to live with their girlfriends at home
- The passionate shared a clip of her take on cohabiting on TikTok, drawing many replies in turn
- Social media users praise the lady for her honesty and cultural grounding, questioning the girls who leave their homes to stay with men, too
A woman from the rural part of the Eastern Cape proved to be grounded and full of morals after lambasting parents who allow van-en-sit in their home, something she witnessed while in Joburg.
The video was shared under the lady's TikTok handle @yolandankwindana, attracting 162K views, 11K likes and over 500 comments from social media users who were not shy to voice their views.
The lady's stance on vat-en-sit
In the clip, @yolandankwindana shares her frustrations while standing beside a wall outside. She begins by addressing the habit she noticed in some Johannesburg households: mothers allowing their sons to live with girlfriends in their homes despite no lobola being paid.
She confidently explains that such behaviour wouldn't fly in her family and adds that those parents lack honesty by not holding their sons accountable for traditional responsibilities.
Watch the video below:
The woman gets Mzansi talking
The video attracted many views, likes, and comments, as many social media users echoed @yolandamkwimdana's sentiments, praising her for understanding right and wrong. Some, however, shared that some cohabit for hunger and financial reasons.
User @lorendat shared:
"Sisi, you're a true African. You know our culture. I'm proud of you dear💕✌️."
User @MaraPontsh said:
"On point, sisi."
User @colane68🚫added:
"It's called vat n sit, we learn, practicals and gain experience for marriage."
User @DelgadoDee said:
"Iciniso lelo sis wam (that's the truth, my sister) they did spoil things, forgetting that we are black & grow up with rules."
User @kay detailed:
"Ugal wafika ekhaya (the girlfriend came to our home when) my brother was still in school. uGal didn't finish school. We tried, athi sinomona (we're jealous) she came back pregnant. She has 3 now and is still at home."
