A local couple, determined to build their lives together, had something big to celebrate after upgrading from a zinc house to a brick one, a sign of growth and progress.

The duo celebrated their massive achievement at their new home and shared a video on the guy's TikTok account under the handle @tobaniodikayo, gaining 319K views.

Celebrating a home in style

The couple are captured in a clip with a bottle of bubbly each in their new home with gorgeous furniture. As they open the bubblies, the man excitedly shares that they've left the shack life and are now in a new place. He jokingly adds that he will chase her out of the home if she cheats.

Mzansi is proud of the couple

Social media users showered the couple with congratulatory messages, sharing how proud they were of them. Many online community members noted how they struggled together and wished for their relationship to grow as they progressed in life.

User @Svume said:

"It's rare bro wam..as far as I know, abantu basematyotyombeni abaphumi (people who live in the shacks don't leave), instead they extend ityotyombe..Well done, well done bro, you did well."

User @nathimkhwanazi52 shared:

"I always say those who started a relationship in a shack and a poor environment they always find true love. I'm happy for you guys ❤️."

User @ElijahTumi asked:

"Abantu abathi small wins kuqhela nje ukutsho or (are people saying small wins because they are used to saying so)? Because this is a very big win."

User @Phush43 commented:

"This is beautiful to watch Thobani congratulations 🥰🥰."

User @QuandroQue said:

"Congratulations my brother. Enjoy your new home. You have proved to the masses uba yonkinto is possible mntanomgquba🙌🏽🙌🏽."

User @UnathiGqiba196 added:

"A winning man is a hard-working man. Congrats bro keep it up..and thank your lady for being by your side wan it was dark."

