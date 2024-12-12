A local babe celebrated a milestone, joining the country's law enforcement industry as a Metro police

The excited babe shared many posts on of the celebration hour on her TikTok account, including one with her equally young colleagues

The post attracted much love online, as many social media users took time to congratulate, while others wished for their turns

The Metro Police Department welcomed new officers, and young huns celebrated being part of the crew. Image: @wethu.n

Young men and women have joined the law enforcement department, ready to serve the country as our government works to reduce youth unemployment.

One of the lucky ones is TikTok user @wethu.n, who shared her joy with her followers on the video streaming platform.

The young lady celebrates a milestone

TikTok user @wethu.n shared a post showing her and her Metro Police colleagues dressed in full uniform at a parking lot. The four women smile as they embrace their new roles after being officially inducted by the department.

Mzansi reacts after seeing young cops

The post gained massive popularity online, reaching 313K views, 50K likes, and almost 1.2K comments from social media users who wished the ladies well in their careers. A few negative people wanted to know how much they paid to get the job.

User @BongieKay❤️ added:

"When the time is right I the lord will make it happen" 🙏♥️Congratulations ladies🥳🥳

User @Bhekie BabawoMzala said:

"Nitshele ezinye ingane kuth Nakhokha Malin Kubani , okubuhlungu kuqashwa abangasokole, abasokole bahlez emakhaya (tell other kids how much you paid and who you paid it to, the sad thing is that they're employing people who aren't struggling)😭."

User @Busizwe Mngoma added:

"Congratulations are in order. Welcome to the fraternity 👏🙏."

User @Yandarrh👑shared:

"Such a beautiful thing to witness happening in our county♥️congratulations ladies."

User @Thandolwethu Singwane

"God Did🙏🔥 commented:

User @Xolani46tk said:

"It wasn’t easy to participate in the entire process and it’s ended in tears we gonna try next time Congrats to the team that made it 👏."

More young people join the law enforcement industry

A young graduate posted an update after bagging a job as a law enforcement officer, even though he graduated in a different field.

A lady showed off the eight-month training process of becoming a police officer while celebrating after completing it.

A local babe did a cute dance celebrating finishing her police academy training while wearing a uniform and showing off her badge, and Mzansi loved it.

