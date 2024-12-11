A man who works in the healthcare industry had many social media users singing his praise after posting the progress of a project he was working on

The guy shared a video of the reveal on his TikTok account, receiving love and respect from many Mzansi peeps

Social media users took to the comments section to congratulate the man for his hard work, and many were inspired

A doctor had social media users singing his praise after showing them a home he was building. Image: @philanimbhele0

Young professionals are seeing the importance of having homes in the rural areas where they come from, flexing their beautiful projects on social media, and inspiring many in turn.

A doctor whose user handle is @philanimbhele0 on TikTok took to the video streaming platform to show off his gorgeous project.

The rural home reveal

The clip shows the exterior of an oversized double garage house before it moves to show the inside. From the passage angle inside the house, five-bedroom doors can be seen in the long passage, tiled with gorgeous white porcelain tiles.

Watch the video below:

The doctor's home project impresses

After seeing the project, social media users did not hesitate to hit the comment section, praising the young man for building a beautiful home where he comes from. Some wanted more inside-the-home videos, and some asked for his builder's details.

User @MRTDEsaudi commented:

"Guys, do not be misled by people. It's important to build a house in rural areas where you come from 🥰🥰🥰 congratulations brother."

User @Banele Radebe808 said:

"Can we see the full house inside?😭🔥 Well-done doctor 👏nice house."

User @Lusanda_Cezula shared:

"This is extremely amazing💕I’m motivated."

User @KWAND⭕KUHLE commented:

"Usebenzile Dokotela uNkulunkulu aqhubeke andise (you've done well, doctor, may God bless you more)🙏🔥❤️."

User @Charmeese added:

"Congratulations. You’ve done a fantastic job❤️🫶🏾."

User @Isinamuva_ said:

"This is one of the most challenging things to do, mentally, emotionally and financially…congratulations 🍾."

A local woman showed off a gorgeous house she built with her R4900 salary, and social media users could not stop singing her praise.

A 29-year-old woman showed off the building progress of the two-bedroom house she was building with her R2500 monthly salary.

A couple bought a neglected, rusty home from a bank auction and turned it into a mansion, and Mzansi was impressed with the results.

