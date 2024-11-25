A local woman showed off her major home renovation project she and her hubby started on her TikTok account, and Mzansi was impressed

The home looked neglected before, and the husband told his wife to trust him with the project, later turning it into a mansiom

Social media users did not hesitate to shower the lady with compliments, sharing she was right by trusting her husband with the project

A couple took on a big home renovation project after an abandoned house. Image: @biancaholtzhausenn

Source: TikTok

A couple took on a big project after buying an old, rusty, abandoned house from a bank auction and turning it into a stunning luxury family home.

The lady shared a clip showing the before-and-after versions of the house on her TikTok account under her user handle @biancaholtzhausenn.

The home, once neglected, gets a make-over

The clip shared by @biancaholtzhausenn shows the old rusty house from different angles, with the swimming pool water looking green. The interior resembles old homes in the scary box-office movies. The clip shows the various stages of the renovations to the mansion it turned out to be.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the finished home

After the clip made it to the popular video streaming platform, it reached 122K views, 11K likes and over 130 comments from social media users who loved the finished home. Some were inspired to take on big projects, while others were interested in the total cost.

User @𝕋𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕠 asked:

"Where do you find such husbands?🥺."

User @_HoneyNight enquired:

"I love what you did to the place!! Stunning♥️😍Would you say it's more affordable to buy a fixer-upper or a complete project?"

User @Benzimo said:

"Once someone is so sure about something, you just gotta believe in their vision😆."

User @Nthurby added:

"Woow, stunning work and beautiful home☺️☺️."

User @Ravy shared:

"Wow 🤩, the process was worth the it."

User @zelien_katrien commented:

"This is Amazing!!!!😳 A true vision."

Source: Briefly News