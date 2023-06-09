A woman from Johannesburg is plugging ladies with a good hairdresser known as malume Isaac in Alexandra

The young hun shared her stunning pondo hairstyle, captivating the attention of peeps across the country

Mzansi was captivated by the stunning intricacy and attention to detail, praising the woman for how good she looked in her new hair-do

Woman shows off stylish pondo hairstyle in Alexandra. Images: @sister.ntswembu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the busy township of Alexandra, Johannesburg, a woman has turned heads and sparked admiration with her exquisite pondo hairstyle.

Woman showcases stunning pondo hairstyle from Alexandra hairdresser

TikTok user @sister.ntswembu posted a video of the remarkable hairstyle crafted by a talented local hairdresser. The Pondo hairstyle is renowned for its intricate braiding patterns and embellishments that reflect rich traditions. The hairdresser known as malume Isaac who has a salon in Alex, is trending for his amazing skills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's chic pondo hairstyle

As the post of the woman's pondo hairstyle circulated on social media, the response was overwhelming. Through her remarkable Pondo hairstyle, the woman has become a source of inspiration, showcasing the beauty of self-expression.

Mzansi was captivated by the stunning intricacy and flooded the comment section with their views:

@Hai said:

"Yoh! Uyayshaya into yakhe uMalum Issac."

@FK commented:

"Isaac does my phondo too. I only trust him when it comes to that. His too good!"

@Thasisela said:

“Getting my fondo done in Alex”

@Natalia Da Silva commented:

"Definitely going to do it there, I'm from daveyton but I'll travel."

@I don’t like men said:

"If I didn’t have a five head with a Mc Donald’s hairline I’d be there."

@uLondeka commented:

"Please they ate this up! i’m definitely going there."

@Katleg© said:

"Why you don't tell us its R300. I nearly fainted."

@Yolanda Hlahla commented:

"How long does it last?"

