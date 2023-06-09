A young girl from Pretoria achieves remarkable success with 99% in accounting at the university level

Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her unwavering commitment, perseverance, and passion for the field of accounting.

Netizens were shocked at her result on the subject, which has been described by many as a very difficult subject

Young girl flexes outstanding marks for accounting at university level. Images:@artzyzoid/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young girl from Pretoria has achieved an outstanding 99% score in her accounting course at university, showcasing a level of excellence.

TikTok user @artzyzoid uploaded a video showcasing her remarkable achievement, which is a testament to her unwavering commitment, perseverance, and passion for accounting. With acute attention to detail and a deep understanding of complex financial concepts, she has surpassed expectations and set a new standard for academic excellence.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was inspired by academic excellence from a young girl

As news of her remarkable achievement spreads, it inspired aspiring accountants and students everywhere. Through her university journey, this young girl has demonstrated an exceptional work ethic, studying for hours, engaging in hands-on practice, and seeking additional resources to enhance her understanding.

Her dedication and determination have paid off in the form of an extraordinary academic accomplishment that sets her apart from her peers.

People flocked to the comment section to congratulate the brilliant lady:

@Sam said:

"In university, wow."

@Seluleko Xavier Mduna commented:

"Wenza ngani?"

@mtileni commented:

"Smart girl."

@besta_bhubha said:

"This is amazing well done on all your achievements."

@Sam commented:

"Wow, this is a massive accomplishment, well done."

@Perp said:

"This is amazing."

