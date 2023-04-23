One young lady in Johannesburg is thrilled about obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand

The graduate obtained her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and posted lovely pictures from the day

The sweetest messages poured in for the gorgeous hun from people who were all too eager to wish her well

A young Johannesburg woman is excited about obtaining her qualification from the highly prestigious University of the Witwatersrand.

Refilwe (Nthati) Mphuthi has a degree from Wits. Image: Refilwe (Nthati) Mphuthi/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hun bagged her Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and shared her news on the LinkedIn social media platform.

Refilwe (Nthati) Mphuthi is an aspiring chartered accountant and captioned her post:

"The Wits edge conquered."

Tons of congratulatory messages pour in for Wits graduate

The pretty babe posted pics from her special day, with LinkedIn peeps complimenting her.

Others keenly congratulated her for the win.

Here are some top reactions:

Veronica Dlamini said:

"Congrats, Refilwe."

Derick Setagane wished her well:

"Massive shout out to you, girl."

Avhurengwi Neluvhola added:

"Wow, congratulations, Refilwe. What a massive achievement. All the best, hey."

SAM SHUMA NGOBENI remarked:

"Good morning, Refilwe. Congratulations."

The sis is a true inspiration to many young women in Mzansi. What a boss babe! Congrats, sis. May you go from strength to strength in all your career endeavours and reach more milestones.

